Perrigo settles Irish tax dispute case for nearly $309 million
ALLEGAN — Perrigo Co. plc has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to settle a tax case in Ireland that could have cost far more than what the company paid. Domiciled in Dublin but run from Allegan, Perrigo agreed to pay the Irish government 266.1 million euros — the equivalent of $308.6 million based on today’s exchange rate — to settle a case that involved the 2013 sale of patents for a multiple sclerosis drug to Biogen. The drug, Tysabri, was produced by Elan, which Perrigo acquired in 2013 for $8.6 billion.mibiz.com
