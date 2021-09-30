CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan, MI

Perrigo settles Irish tax dispute case for nearly $309 million

By Mark Sanchez
mibiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN — Perrigo Co. plc has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to settle a tax case in Ireland that could have cost far more than what the company paid. Domiciled in Dublin but run from Allegan, Perrigo agreed to pay the Irish government 266.1 million euros — the equivalent of $308.6 million based on today’s exchange rate — to settle a case that involved the 2013 sale of patents for a multiple sclerosis drug to Biogen. The drug, Tysabri, was produced by Elan, which Perrigo acquired in 2013 for $8.6 billion.

mibiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Most Irish global tax concerns met, talks ongoing- ministers

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Updated proposals to overhaul global corporate tax rules respond to a lot of the concerns raised by the key holdout, Ireland, but further engagement is needed, senior ministers said Monday. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for a number of the world’s largest multinationals, has so far declined to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Irish revenues surge further thanks to reopening, corporate tax

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland collected 5.8% or 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) more tax than expected during the first nine months of the year due to a further surge in VAT receipts and strong corporate tax returns, the finance ministry said on Monday. Tax revenues have proven more resilient than...
INCOME TAX
Holland Sentinel

Perrigo reaches deal with Ireland on tax assessment

DUBLIN — After three years of negotiations, Perrigo has resolved a tax dispute with the Irish Office of Revenue Commissions. The settlement was announced late Wednesday, Sept. 29, by Perrigo, and noted the company will pay 266.1 million euros — or $307.82 million — after credits and offsets, putting to rest a case that involved the sale of patents for a multiple sclerosis drug in 2013.
ALLEGAN, MI
raleighnews.net

AstraZeneca to build $360 million facility in Irish capital

DUBLIN, Ireland: AstraZeneca will build a manufacturing facility in Dublin at a cost of $360 million. The new plant will employ a staff of 100, said officials. The plant in Ireland is being described as a next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility for small molecules, which will produce primary ingredients for medicines.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Allegan, MI
ShareCast

Flutter Entertainment settles Kentucky legal dispute

Flutter Entertainment (CDI) Flutter Entertainment said on Wednesday that a legal dispute with the Commonwealth of Kentucky has now been settled in full, as it updated investors on its Australian division, Sportsbet. 7,081.76. 14:15 22/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,095.61. 14:15 22/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,081.00. 14:15 22/09/21. n/a. n/a. 9,229.35. 14:15 22/09/21.
KENTUCKY STATE
ksro.com

Aurora to Pay Nearly $3 Million to Settle Labor Suit

The owners of Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital have agreed to pay a lawsuit settlement. The only psychiatric hospital in Sonoma County will have to pay nearly $3 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges a number of state labor code violations. The lawsuit was filed against the hospital in 2018 on behalf of the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Among the allegations included under staffing that led to unsafe working conditions for nurses and other staff.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Metro International

Irish opposition to global tax deal unchanged, watching U.S. closely

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland’s opposition to a proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules has not changed ahead of plans to finalise a deal next month and it is closely watching the progress of reforms in the United States, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday. Ireland, the low tax European...
ECONOMY
naturalresourcereport.com

Disputing the methane tax rumors on farmers

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President for Public Affairs Sam Kieffer commented today on confusion surrounding a proposed methane tax. “To clear up any confusion, I want to make clear that the current language of the reconciliation bill does not impose a methane tax on agriculture. “Over the summer, American...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Ireland#Biogen#Perrigo Co Plc#Elan#Irish Revenue#Consumer Self Care
Reuters

Merck, Pfizer's Wyeth settle pneumococcal vaccine patent dispute

(Reuters) - Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp and Pfizer's Wyeth LLC subsidiary have resolved a patent dispute over their competing vaccines for preventing diseases including pneumonia and meningitis, according to a Delaware court filing. The parties asked U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews on Tuesday to dismiss the claims with prejudice....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rcreader.com

Iowa Finance Authority Awards more than $13.2 Million in Federal Housing Tax Credits for the Construction of Nearly 700 Rental Homes

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 29, 2021) — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently awarded a total of more than $13.2 million in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of 699 rental homes for Iowans. The eighteen rental housing projects are located in Boone, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Council Bluffs, DeWitt, Grinnell, Johnston, Marion, Marshalltown, Shenandoah and West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
ForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 231.8 million and U.S. nears 700,000 fatalities

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 231.8 million on Monday, while the death toll rose above 4.74 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.9 million cases and 688,041 deaths. The U.S. is averaging more than 2,000 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since late February. Alaska continues to lead the nation by number of new cases measured on a per capita basis, and hospitals are rationing care. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 55.3% of the overall population is fully vaccinated, while 64.3% have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdcgamingreports.com

Kentucky: Flutter settles old PokerStars case for $300 million total

More than a decade removed from the online poker industry’s “Black Friday” shutdown of unregulated operators, and just shy of 15 years since the highly controversial legislation banning payment processing for online gambling, a significant legal and financial holdover from that era has finally been put to bed. The commonwealth...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
PLC
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mibiz.com

Haworth forms new partnership with Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Emeco

HOLLAND — Family-owned furniture maker Haworth Inc. has announced a new partnership that will bring seating solutions from an industry mainstay to its collection. Haworth formed the new partnership with Emeco as this year’s installment of NeoCon — one of the largest commercial design trade shows in the country — kicks off this week in Chicago. The agreement would bring a selection of products from the Hanover, Pa.-based manufacturer to the Haworth collection beginning in 2022.
HOLLAND, MI
theedgemarkets.com

Amazon settles labor dispute with fired climate activists

(Sept 30): Amazon.com Inc. has settled with two web designers who the U.S. labor board alleged were fired for workplace activism. The private settlement between Amazon and terminated employees Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa was revealed Wednesday in a National Labor Relations Board hearing. Terms weren’t immediately available. Amazon denied wrongdoing in the case. A spokesman said the company welcomed “the resolution of this matter” and declined further comment. Costa also declined to comment.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy