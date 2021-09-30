CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Hop

By Emily Venuti
 4 days ago

September 30 – Meet Hop!

Hop is a spunky 3 month old kitten who just happens to be missing a leg.

However…he doesn’t even seem to realize it!

Hop’s leg was amputated before he came to the shelter, but he is still able to do pretty much everything a 4 legged cat would do.

If you’re interested in giving Hop a good home, contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

