WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Hop

September 30 – Meet Hop!
Hop is a spunky 3 month old kitten who just happens to be missing a leg.
However…he doesn’t even seem to realize it!
Hop’s leg was amputated before he came to the shelter, but he is still able to do pretty much everything a 4 legged cat would do.
If you’re interested in giving Hop a good home, contact Every Dog’s Dream.
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.
