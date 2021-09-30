CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deeper look at rape, other abuse crimes shows KU fares worse than many Big 12 schools

LJWORLD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, the incidence of reported rapes at the University of Kansas is about 40% higher than just down the interstate at Kansas State University, according to federal crime data for college campuses recently reviewed by the Journal-World. From 2014 through 2019, the number of rape reports on or near the...

LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Burdett Loomis will be missed

I was very sad to hear of professor Burdett Loomis’ recent death. I came to Lawrence many years ago after graduating from the University of California-Berkeley, where I majored in political science and where I had many excellent professors. Here I was a graduate student at KU in public administration, and I took a couple of political science courses from professor Loomis. He was an outstanding teacher, both in his knowledge and his ability to communicate with students and also generate very good discussions.He was just as good as the best professors I had at Cal, which is saying a lot.
LJWORLD

IARP spokesperson says case timelines expected to be published early next week

Amy Hanna, a spokesperson for the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, told the Journal-World on Wednesday that updates for the infractions cases currently being reviewed by the IARP would be available “early next week.”. Hanna said the IARP was currently completing the procedural case timelines for all cases moving through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KMBC.com

KU police say they're investigating rape at residence hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police at the University of Kansas said they are investigating a rape last week at a residence hall. Authorities said the rape happened Sept. 16, but was reported to police on Wednesday. Police said they did make an arrest. The suspect was taken to Douglas County...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

After a year off, the return of in-person Late Night evokes extra appreciation from Kansas basketball players, coaches

Long before the trophies are handed out or a single statistic is recorded, Late Night in the Phog always ushers in a new season of Kansas basketball. But this year, after the pandemic forced KU to host a virtual Late Night in 2020, the Jayhawks are looking forward to welcoming their fans back to Allen Fieldhouse for the annual season-opening party.
KANSAS STATE
KSLA

People moving from north Louisiana

Bossier City police are investigating an incident after they arrested a 17-year-old boy for reportedly robbing a gas station with a weapon. Born in Columbia, First Sergeant Julio Castillo grew up in the capital city of Bogotá until he was nine years old. He and his family moved to the United States in 1991. He lived in Virginia, Florida and Louisiana before he joined the military at 18 years old.
LOUISIANA STATE
