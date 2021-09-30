CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

How a near-death experience made me a better salesman

By Keith Tanaka
utahbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of months ago, I almost lost my son. It was our last night on vacation in Hawaii and one of my boys, Mason, had only one request for our last day―bodyboarding. Conditions weren’t great, so we decided to go watch the sunset at Pipeline, an advanced surf spot instead.

www.utahbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

How Owning Up To My Failures Made Me A Better Leader?

What comes to your mind when you think of leaders? Winners, champions, undefeated, and every other word available in the dictionary for success, isn’t it?. Well, whenever we talk about leaders, we do not consider failure as a part of their lives. What most people don’t know is that failure is one of the hallmarks of excellent leaders. a very successful leader once failed at something, in fact, a lot of things.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
QuadCities.com

Will The Time Traveler From 2485 Be Right? Will Aliens Invade Earth Tuesday?

Well, there’s still time to stock up on toilet paper. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, your local news source for breaking news about time travelers on TikTok and alien invasions, our old friend the time traveler from 2485, as well as a couple of other time travelers (do they call each other and coordinate this stuff?) have predicted the earth will be invaded by aliens this week.
ASTRONOMY
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesman
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
goodhousekeeping.com

The One Thing That Made Me a Much Better Cleaner—Instantly

This will come as a shock to absolutely no one, but I don’t love cleaning my apartment. Don’t get me wrong: It’s a great place, one of those classic New York City apartments with oversize windows and hardwood floors that make you feel like you’ve made it in the city. But in reality, the hardwood floors are warped and uneven, and my windows are dirty because I am simply never going to hang my body above the street to clean them. And as it turns out, I actually do mind not having a dishwasher. So, as you can see, I don't love cleaning my apartment.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Only In Hawaii

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike

If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
New Haven Register

The Crispy Fried Eggs That Made Me a Better Cook

Sixteen years and seven homes in, my husband Mike’s fried eggs are a constant in our life—even, and especially, when life gets harder. Our easy-to-use guide will help you navigate some of the most popular housing markets in CT.
FOOD & DRINKS
thelily.com

I used to think my disability made me unlovable. Here’s how I’m dismantling my internalized ableism.

On the days my body is completely immobilized by pain, I wonder if my partner is going to leave me. He has given me no evidence that he plans to, but in my most vulnerable moments, I subconsciously assume the clock on loving a disabled person has to run out at some point. Time and time again, as pain vibrates through my body making it difficult to speak, I whisper to him, “Do you love me? It’s okay if you need to walk away. I know there's a limit.” He chants quiet choruses of “I love you. I am here.”
HEALTH
spoilertv.com

Evil - O is for Ovaphobia - Review: “Tail Positivity”

2.10 - “O Is for Ovaphobia”. So, wow! This episode brought a lot of old characters and storylines back, and may have even introduced us to ”The Manager”. First of all, Vanessa is back. I think we’ve only seen her once this season, and I’m glad writers didn’t just leave her behind. I don’t like the character, but she and Ben are an interesting couple so I’ll live with it. Ben deserves a little fun. When Maggie trashes Vanessa’s apartment she tearfully tells Ben that it’s over, she needs to find a way to separate from her twin. Ben’s a happy camper, and gently nudges his possible lady love (not really feeling his stammered, deer-in-the-headlights reply to Van’s “I love you”) toward Kristen for a little therapy. Vanessa wants to go a different direction. She and Ben visit Marie, the store owner and possible voodoo priestess who helped Lila and her friend battle zombies earlier this season. Vaness explains that she wants to separate from her dead twin, Maggie, who she believes is attached to her by her left arm. Marie does a good job and Vanessa feels great! So great that the next time Ben visits she looks and behaves differently, seducing him with little effort. She tells him that she feels liberated now, and waves her right arm in the air. Should be the left arm, though. Over time and numerous sexal encounters Ben decides that Marie banished the wrong sister, and Maggie cheerfully confirms this. Which I thought, too. And possibly the rest of you as well. Then when Ben is sprawled on the floor, pants down and waiting for Maggie to rejoin him in Round Two, Vanessa calls him. Yep, Vanessa. She is on her way home, and Ben is horrified. Are there actually two of them now? As Maggie tells her sister about her and Ben’s carnal exploits Ben grabs the phone away from her, only to get a dial tone and then voicemail. I am so very confused.
HEALTH
Medscape News

The Gray Zone: Life After a Near-Death Experience

Approximately 10% of the population has faced a near-death experience (NDE). Mine occurred 6 months ago, during a planned cardiac procedure. Thankfully, a precordial thump and 2 minutes of CPR brought me back to life. The amount of information I gathered from the 180 days since the event has been...
MENTAL HEALTH
Connecticut Post

The Crispy Fried Eggs That Made Me a Better Cook

Sixteen years and seven homes in, my husband Mike’s fried eggs are a constant in our life—even, and especially, when life gets harder. Our easy-to-use guide will help you navigate some of the most popular housing markets in CT.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy