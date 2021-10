Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler tore his ACL on Sunday and is out for the rest of the 2021 season, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Hamler went down awkwardly on his left knee in the Denver Broncos’ 26-0 win over the New York Jets. After Teddy Bridgewater floated a high pass in his direction, Hamler leapt up, hoping to come down with the ball over nearby Jets defensive backs, and he was unable to stick the landing. His knee appeared to buckle on his way down in what was a scary non-contact injury, one that looked gruesome enough that the television broadcast did not show a replay.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO