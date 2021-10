Dozens turned out to officially open the new footbridge over the Sauble River in Tara Sept.25. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The bridge links Ann Street with what is now the Tara Rail Trail, which follows the old CNR tracks to the east of the village. Trains last ran on the tracks in 1987 and they were removed to create the recreational trail in 1998 in the community.

