Absentee voting is already underway for Petersburg’s October 5th municipal election. Voters this year will see something a little different. For anyone within the Petersburg borough there’s one ballot, with candidates for borough office and a ballot measure on bonding for electrical generation on Mitkof Island. People who live within the old limits of the former city of Petersburg will also get a second ballot. That has one question on it, whether a remote subdivision on the eastern side of the island should be removed from a higher tax area. Frederick Point East is only accessible by boat year round, and by road and trail during the warmer months. The only remaining year-round residents of that area are stocked up for another winter of beauty, quiet and isolation.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 12 DAYS AGO