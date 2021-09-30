Nicolet Players to present ‘delightfully absurd’ DEERS

The Visalia Players at the Ice House Theater is so thrilled to have their doors open once again! Coming up next at the Ice House Theater, Copper Creek Cabaret. Directed by Jennifer Toledo and Pete Chambers, Copper Creek is a band that performs country, country rock, and folk rock and rock hits from the 50s through the 90s. The band includes Toledo (vocals & guitar), Chambers (vocals, lead guitar, & banjo), Dana Hight (vocals & guitar), Jeremiah Sosa (violin & fiddle), and Connie Enns-Rempel (vocals & percussion). Toledo has been involved with the Visalia Players for almost ten years in various capacities from directing/co-directing to President of the Board of Directors, from set design to building props and sets. Toledo was a part of the team that built the piano that was used for the Players production of Grey Gardens that is currently displayed in the lobby of the theater.

VISALIA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO