CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Nicolet Players to present ‘delightfully absurd’ DEERS

tomahawkleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER – The Nicolet Players are returning to the stage with DEERS, a play structured as four episodes of a live sitcom. Thirteen actors from Eagle River, Hazelhurst, St. Germain, Rhinelander and Tomahawk will bring to life a cast of animals who frequent a bar in the Cascades. Performances will...

www.tomahawkleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Birder Players presents: Mamma Mia!

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on entertainment today with a focus on local stage production from the Birder Players. Alicia and some of the cast of their current production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ gave a preview performance from this Tony nominated musical. For more information, head to birderonbroadway.org:
THEATER & DANCE
broadstreetreview.com

Resident Ensemble Players present A Scandal in Bohemia

This fall and early winter, Delaware’s Resident Ensemble Players theater company (REP) again presents a series of its popular radio dramas. And it opens its season with a ripping good adaptation of what might be Sherlock Holmes’s most popular and most unusual case, A Scandal in Bohemia. A new case.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Uptown Players presents A Very Sordid Wedding

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. It's 2015, 17 years after Peggy tripped over G.W.'s wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives, and life has moved into the present for the residents of Winters, Texas. Based on the 2017 hit film of the same name, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the questions, bigotry, and the fallout of what happens when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it.
WINTERS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Christmas#The Nicolet Players#Turtle
guttenbergpress.com

Elkader Opera House Players present Matilda

“I’ve wanted to play Matilda since I saw the musical a few years ago. It’s my number one dream role, so I’m really excited to be playing it,” said Taryn Moser. The dream Taryn refers to is the starring role in the upcoming musical Matilda, being performed at the Elkader Opera House by the Opera House Players (OHP) over the first two weekends in October.
ELKADER, IA
owegopennysaver.com

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present Monty Python’s Spamalot

Killer Rabbits, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, Enchanters, Snarky Frenchmen and Knights who say “NI” are just some of the adventures awaiting King Arthur and his troupe of Knights in their quest for the Holy Grail. Lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, Monty Python and...
OWEGO, NY
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Virgin River fans left shocked as Martin Henderson shares update on season four

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has left fans shocked after taking to social media to share an update on season four of the show. The 46-year-old actor, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, appeared in a Cameo video for a fan in which he shared an exciting update on the progress of the show. Speaking to the camera from his home, he revealed that filming had begun. "[The new season is] coming out sometime, maybe not that soon… But anyway, we're in the middle of season four," he said.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
kingsriverlife.com

Visalia Players Presents Copper Creek Cabaret

The Visalia Players at the Ice House Theater is so thrilled to have their doors open once again! Coming up next at the Ice House Theater, Copper Creek Cabaret. Directed by Jennifer Toledo and Pete Chambers, Copper Creek is a band that performs country, country rock, and folk rock and rock hits from the 50s through the 90s. The band includes Toledo (vocals & guitar), Chambers (vocals, lead guitar, & banjo), Dana Hight (vocals & guitar), Jeremiah Sosa (violin & fiddle), and Connie Enns-Rempel (vocals & percussion). Toledo has been involved with the Visalia Players for almost ten years in various capacities from directing/co-directing to President of the Board of Directors, from set design to building props and sets. Toledo was a part of the team that built the piano that was used for the Players production of Grey Gardens that is currently displayed in the lobby of the theater.
VISALIA, CA
ourherald.com

Pollinators’ Delight

A monarch butterfly and a pair of bumblebees make themselves at home on a sunflower head last week. (Provided / Mary Whitcomb) You must be an online subscriber to view this story. Please subscribe or buy this week's issue here or login below. The full version of this story will...
ANIMALS
culturemap.com

Austin High School's Red Dragon Players presents The Last Night of Ballyhoo

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The award-winning Red Dragon Players - Stephen F. Austin High School’s Theatre department - presents The Last Night of Ballyhoo. The play...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Winding Rivers Players present 'Carol Burnett's Back'

TOWANDA — The Winding River Players are performing skits from “Carol Burnett’s Back” this weekend. “The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978 on CBS for 279 episodes. The show was a variety and sketch comedy show and the Winding Rivers Players are performing skits inspired from the show.
TOWANDA, PA
Indy100

CBeebies unveil new presenter George to delighted reactions

CBeebies has a brand-new presenter in the house - and people are absolutely thrilled at the news. Newcomer, George is a 20-year-old actor, dancer, and presenter (a triple threat, in other words) who will entertain kids across the country with his talents. In a video introduction, George described how he...
TV & VIDEOS
emmys.com

Delighting in Never Ever Land

Richa Moorjani has won over fans worldwide for her portrayal of Never Have I Ever's Kamala, a brilliant and beautiful Caltech PhD student from India living in Sherman Oaks, California, with her 15-year-old cousin, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), and her strict Indian auntie Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). But Moorjani's own mother just...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy