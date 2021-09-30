CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am on the brink of quitting Labour – the party has lost its values

Cover picture for the articleSo it seems that the Labour conference was intended to administer the last rites to the Corbyn phenomenon. Yet I am aware of many middle-class people in my local (heavily-Tory, rural county) who joined the Labour Party precisely because of Jeremy Corbyn, after he became leader. Why did we feel...

The Independent

It’s a very long time since I’ve felt so positive about the future of the Labour Party

I listened to Keir Starmer’s speech as I travelled from the south to the midlands in my car. I spent some time in a queue to buy fuel around Oxfordshire and, as I ran in to the petrol station to pay, there was Keir Starmer being pumped out on the TV while people waited with overpriced weak coffee in hand. The government forcing everyone to stand around petrol stations looking bereft meant Keir Starmer had a captive audience.
POLITICS
The Independent

This is the Labour Party’s vision for the future

The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge our country has faced in a generation. But the way we responded showed time and again how we are stronger, together.Across our country, people united to look after their neighbours and communities. They volunteered to help our NHS and the vaccine effort. And they supported local businesses adapting to new ways of working in a time of crisis. Meanwhile, trade unions worked with business and government to build ventilators in record time, and to design a furlough scheme that protected jobs through the crisis.Britain showed we achieve incredible things when we come together....
WORLD
BBC

Labour conference: Andy McDonald quits the shadow cabinet

Frontbencher Andy McDonald quits in protest at Sir Keir Starmer. In his resignation letter - published in the middle of Labour's party conference in Brighton - the MP said his party leader had made Labour "more divided than ever". Mr McDonald also accused him of not honouring his pledges to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Infighting and cynicism won’t help – Labour has to get back to being a party of potential government

This Labour Party conference has snuck up on me. And I always feel a mix of trepidation and excitement about going.It’s always lovely to see people from across the country and listen to ideas about the way things should be, but I would be lying if I said that for the last few conferences I didn’t feel some apprehension about the hostilities that can arise – mind you I feel like that about most family events I attend as well. I could also be really snarky about how party conferences are just for the politically obsessed but in the...
POLITICS
Indy100

GB News has a stand at the Labour Party conference and absolutely nobody knows why

We don’t know what the opposite of preaching to the choir is, but we imagine it looks a lot like the ‘anti-woke’, right-wing news channel GB News having a stand at this year’s Labour Party conference.The build-up to the event has seen the party met with intense media scrutiny, after Sir Keir Starmer ditched plans to reintroduce electoral colleges and released a lengthy essay on his ‘vision’ for the party.Meanwhile, Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield is skipping the conference over her controversial views on trans rights.Now, the latest thing to emerge from this year’s conference – which takes place in-person in Brighton after a digital event...
POLITICS
The Independent

They heckled him, and well they might. Keir Starmer has made Labour a serious party again

They heckled him, and well they might. He knew they would, and so they did. They’re angry, and they’re right to be angry.When members of his own party started to try and shout him down, Keir Starmer turned to a little handful of pre-prepared gags. One was about the speech happening at noon on a Wednesday, the usual time of PMQs, so he’s used to being heckled and it doesn’t bother him. But the bit that struck the loudest chord was when he didn’t have to respond at all.There’s two things to say, really, about the hecklers. The first...
U.K.
The New Yorker

The Labour Party Is Britain’s Lost Opposition

Britain’s Labour Party has been out of power for eleven years. The Party’s most recent Prime Minister was Gordon Brown, a complex, often frustrated figure, who coped admirably with the 2008 financial crisis but lost a general election, in 2010, to a coalition of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. Since then, under three successive Conservative leaders, the British population has undergone a self-defeating program of austerity, the tedium and discord of Brexit, and the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives during the government’s incompetent handling of the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, life expectancy had flatlined in the United Kingdom for the first time in a hundred years. This fall, as the brief British summer flickered and flared out, daily life has become increasingly dysfunctional. Grocery stores have been hit with supply-chain problems, caused by a combination of the pandemic and a Brexit-induced absence of immigrant truck drivers. A number of small energy suppliers have gone bust. Wholesale electricity prices have tripled in Britain in the past twelve months, and there is currently a national gas shortage, caused mostly by panic buying. On October 6th, the government plans to cut around a hundred million pounds a month from Universal Credit, a benefit payment received by some six million people. The future looks hard. Earlier this week, David Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, told the BBC that the country’s present atmosphere recalls Britain’s “winter of discontent” in 1978, which is political shorthand for a season of chaos, strikes, and a terminal feeling of malaise. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is a shirker. Sixty per cent of voters do not trust him.
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson says it’s job of business to plug labour shortages amid supply chain crisis

Tory Party conference continues today with big speeches from Rishi Sunak and Lord Forst, the Brexit minister. Amid an ongoing supply chain crisis and worsening petrol supplies in southern England, the Conservatives will use this week’s conference to pitch themselves as the party willing to deliver high wages for Britain’s workers, as opposed to Labour who they will claim are ready to plug labour shortages by “pulling the lever” of immigration. Elsewhere, Tony Blair and a major Tory donor are caught up in a huge leak of financial documents which exposes the financial secrets of the rich and powerful. The chancellor will announce £500m for a jobs programme.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Labour conference: Party should be inspired by Wales - Drakeford

Labour should look to its success in Wales to understand how to win the next election, Mark Drakeford has said. Wales' first minister said the party was building innovative services at UK regional and national levels, despite not holding power in Westminster. He said Welsh Labour had pursued a "radical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further tax rises

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out raising taxes again, ahead of the chancellor's autumn Budget announcement later this month. The prime minister was questioned by the BBC's Andrew Marr on day one of the Conservative Party conference, where he admitted that the pandemic had hit the UK's economy like a "fiscal meteorite".
U.K.
The Independent

What Boris Johnson must do at the Conservative Party conference

Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative conference today at the height of his powers. He has delivered a Brexit deal and weathered the Covid storm while maintaining a comfortable lead over Labour and completing a cabinet reshuffle that tightened his grip over his MPs. But there are four things he needs to do at his party’s conference in Manchester.
POLITICS
The Independent

The UK’s problem is Brexit – and that problem is here to stay

It is two years since the last, proper, in-person Conservative Party conference. Two years ago, when the party gathered in Manchester, as it does again now, there was barely a square inch of wall space not plastered with three words: “Get Brexit Done.” A couple of months later, Brexit did get done. Now the party is meeting again and, as a direct consequence of Brexit having got done, the country is in the middle of a serious fuel crisis that shows precious little sign of improving. There are shortages of lots of items in supermarkets, and there are real concerns that the underlying cause of these shortages will not be alleviated in time for Christmas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson might put on a united front – but the tensions between them are palpable

When Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were arguing over how to fund a £36bn boost for health and social care, the chancellor formed an unlikely alliance with Jeremy Hunt, whom Johnson unwisely refused to recall to the cabinet last month. He wrongly still sees Hunt as an enemy because he made it to the run-off against him in the 2019 Tory leadership contest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A closer look at Tony Blair’s tarnished reputation

It’s obviously embarrassing for Tony Blair that one of the more interesting stories that emerged from the Pandora Papers is how he and his wife, Cherie Booth, were beneficiaries of a property purchase arrangement – perfectly legal – that meant they avoided paying £300,000 in stamp duty on a property in London. In their defence they say that they did not break any laws, the property was acquired “in a normal way through reputable estate agents” and that they had “never used offshore schemes either to hide transactions or avoid tax”.
U.K.
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit is taking us backwards faster than we could have ever imagined

In 1949, my parents left the austerity of post-war London to spend a short honeymoon in Paris. My mother often recounted stories of how they were astounded by the wide availability of foods not seen under the system of rationing back home. We have just driven back from a holiday...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS

