CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging from his TV hibernation, Jon Stewart has taken John Oliver's deep-dive format into a single issue and gone a step further in "The Problem With Jon Stewart." If "The Daily Show" offered a satirical spin on the news, this Apple TV+ series is essentially a advocacy-based newsmagazine, one where the comedy bleeds out incidentally more than by actual planning.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Jon Stewart Dives Into Society’s “Problems” In New Apple TV+ Show

Jon Stewart is headed back to your screen. The talk show host’s new current affairs series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, premieres on Apple TV+ starting Sept. 30, and the show’s trailer teases Stewart tackling all sorts of social “problems.”. In the 30-second teaser, Stewart can be seen discussing everything...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

No Problem With His Bank Account! Find Out Jon Stewart's Net Worth (Including What He Made on The Daily Show)

The beloved comedian and longtime host of The Daily Show returns with a new satirical news series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, that debuted Sept. 30 on Apple TV. According to Stewart, his latest set-up is similar to the best parts of The Daily Show, but goes more in-depth than the Comedy Central series was able to during his 16-year tenure there, which ended in 2015 when he passed the baton to Trevor Noah.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Problem with Jon Stewart to Diana the Musical: the seven best shows to stream this week

Perhaps inevitably, satirist Jon Stewart couldn’t stay away from the dumpster fire that is American public life for long. This new weekly show – which is going to be accompanied by a regular podcast – will tackle one major issue per episode. Stewart will once again be recording his show in front of a live studio audience in New York with a style that mixes sharp wit with a degree of earnest liberal despair. A short teaser, which addressed the pressing problem of Dicks in Space (don’t pretend you don’t know exactly who he’s talking about), suggested a smattering of sketches too, mixing social commentary with an edge of surrealism.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bassem Youssef
Person
John Oliver
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Jon Stewart
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ First Look Shows Off Stewart’s Return to Series TV

The majority of comments under The Problem with Jon Stewart‘s first-look video on YouTube support his return to television and express their belief now’s absolutely the right time for Stewart to tackle pressing social issues. The Apple TV+ current affairs series debuts on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with new episodes arriving every other week.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jon Stewart Dives Into Current Events Once More in 'The Problem With Jon Stewart': Watch

It's been six years since Jon Stewart tackled the news of the day on The Daily Show, but the 58-year-old TV veteran is now returning to face new (and old) issues. In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the longtime TV host is back, this time on Apple TV+, to discuss current affairs such as the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advocacy Journalism#Hbo#The Daily Show
The Oregonian

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
CELEBRITIES
vitalthrills.com

Apple TV+ Reveals The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Problem with Jon Stewart

Apple TV+ has revealed first looks at its upcoming feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth and current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart today. The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Academy Award winner Joel Coen, will be released in theaters by A24 on December 25 and then will be available on Apple TV+ January 14.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated late-night current affairs streaming television series, hosted by the extremely talented Jon Stewart, is here to address the hard-hitting issues that affect everyone. There will be an hour-long episode, focused on a single issue, released every other week. The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres Thursday, September 30. You can watch it on Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Stewart Ponders the Best Sandwich, Why Cats Are Scary While Taking the “Colbert Questionert”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart participated in the show’s beloved segment “The Colbert Questionert,” where he expounded on the best sandwich, the scariest animal and his favorite action movie, as well as other deeply personal topics. In honor of Stewart’s new Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering this week, host Colbert explained he wanted to do a “deep dive” on his friend before he returns to television. Stewart, who initially called himself an “open book,” when the segment began, hilariously struggled to answer each of the simple questions.  When Colbert first asked...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' review: Dull, talky with flashes of promise

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Returning to TV after a six-year absence from "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart's new show is a topical, hard look at a single topic (not dissimilar, by the way, to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"). In the two episodes that drop Thursday, Stewart first looks at the deadly hazards of so-called "burn pits" — open-air burning of waste on military bases overseas — and, in the second episode, the challenges to freedom around the world. Roundtable participants on each include, respectively, Rosie Torres, the co-founder of advocacy group Burn Pits 360; and Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who was championed by Stewart on his "Daily Show."
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Jon Stewart raises awareness of 'the scourge of missed content'

In a new clip, Jon Stewart promoted the "thousands of hours of high-quality content" that go unwatched on Apple TV+, which costs less than the price of a "high-end cup of coffee." Ahead of the debut of his new Apple TV+ series, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," the comedian appeared...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

When does The Problem with Jon Stewart premiere?

The Problem with Jon Stewart marks Jon Stewart’s return to television after leaving The Daily Show in 2015. So when and where can late-night TV fans catch the new series?. The first episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres on Thursday, September 30. The Apple TV+ series will then debut new episodes every other week.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Jon Stewart to return to TV after 6 years

Jon Stewart is back with a new series on Apple TV+ that takes a deep dive into issues in the U.S., one episode at a time. He talks to Savannah Guthrie about returning to the air after six years, and how he’s found balance with the new show.Sept. 29, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ On Apple TV+, Where The Former ‘Daily Show’ Host Focuses On One Topic, And Is Mostly Serious

In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host spends each episode’s runtime (45-60 minutes) taking a deep dive into a particular topic. The topics are more evergreen and represent troubling issues the United States faces and the government and other entities have been slow to respond to. Is there comedy? Sure. Just Stewart’s self-deprecating asides provide plenty of laughs. But he’s mostly serious; but are we ready for a Stewart that’s more advocate than satirist?
TV SHOWS
districtchronicles.com

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”: In A Classy Tone, Jon Stewart Calls Out The Defense Dept. For Ignoring Its Own Evidence

Nobody does smart, righteous takedowns through mild-mannered sarcasm as well as Jon Stewart does. Since his departure from “The Daily Show” in 2015, his witty social and political commentary has been missed. Now he’s back with his own show, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” on Apple TV+, and he’s in peak form.
MILITARY
primetimer.com

The Problem With Jon Stewart has the potential to be great because it's so unfunny and unpolished

One of the criticisms of Jon Stewart's Daily Show tenure is that it emphasized civility. "A generation or more of Comedy Central viewers came to consciousness about current events by watching Stewart lethally and expertly skewering political actors," says Lili Loofbourow. "He did this so successfully, with such precise and well-chosen juxtapositions, that he sometimes in retrospect—at least according to his critics—overshot the mark, transmogrifying the outrageous into the merely grotesque or absurd. Back in 2012, Steve Almond argued in the Baffler that Stewart modeled a form of political engagement that neutered political anger by creating a communal space where the bad guys were so self-evidently ridiculous that there was no real need for civic activism; complacent chuckles would suffice. He took particular issue with Stewart’s habit of emphasizing civility as a fundamental value and the facile centrism with which he insisted—and still insists—that 'both sides have their way of shutting down debate.'.... I wasn’t convinced by this at the time—I liked Stewart and was pretty pro-civility myself—but I think subsequent events have proved Almond right. Stewart was an artist, but his medium demanded round edges. He could channel his outrage hilariously and powerfully in his monologues, which were never less than crisp and perfectly timed, and pivot with ease to the interview. The effect was smooth, digestible. Even when the guest was an adversary, there was bouncy good humor to the whole enterprise; after a little sparring, Stewart would wrap up with a 'Bill O’Reilly, everyone!' that genially defanged any preceding confrontation. Each half-hour was rigorously structured: The commentary had an arc; the interview had a shape. However distressing the news imparted therein might have been, a Daily Show episode felt like a fully digested thought. You could let it go. This is not true of The Problem With Jon Stewart. The two episodes made available to reviewers are fascinatingly unpolished. Stewart’s monologue in the first episode, 'War,' gets few laughs for good reason: It’s not punchy or precise, and it lacks that Stewart rhythm we’ve all come to expect. A behind-the-scenes discussion between the writers of how the show will be structured feels necessary, if only to orient the audience, but turns out not to really hold for the second episode, 'Freedom.' Whereas a typical correspondent’s interview in The Daily Show was skillfully edited to make politicians look like absolute idiots—in a way that could feel mildly comforting, if only because the segments were so definitive and irrefutable—the interviews in The Problem With Jon Stewart are sort of upsetting and shapeless." Loofbourow adds: "The Problem With Jon Stewart isn’t very funny. As one of my colleagues put it, reflecting on how Stewart’s descendants are doing his schtick better than he is, 'It’s like the master became the student.' But Stewart might be attempting something messier and more serious than his former work. He’s trying to grow up. Stewart used to insist he was just a comedian whenever he was holding others—like Tucker Carlson in that famous Crossfire interview—to higher standards. For better and worse, he’s not using that excuse anymore."
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy