CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Construction to begin on 30th Street Corridor Project in mid-October

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqhwZ_0cCxyRRX00

Starting in mid-October, construction work for the 30th Street Corridor Project will begin near the main entrance to Garden of the Gods Park.

The exact start date, traffic impacts and detours are pending and will be shared when available. The project includes several roadway and safety improvements along a 2-mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. Construction is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.

Through the duration of the project, travelers can expect varied traffic impacts on 30th Street as construction crews work to improve multiple aspects of the roadway. It’s expected that during the first phase of construction this fall, crews will work on building a planned detention pond west of 30th Street near Chambers Way, as well as a temporary park entrance at Gateway Road. This temporary entrance will allow visitors to continue to access the park while the new park entry roundabout is built. Park access will be maintained through the duration of the project as well as access to the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

The multi-phase project will address a lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization; a lack of multi-use roadway facilities; safety and mobility at corridor intersections; and access for emergency vehicles and evacuation. Upon completion, safety and mobility will be greatly improved for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The public is invited to a project open house on Monday, Oct. 11 to learn more.

In-person, 8-9 a.m., at The Navigators Headquarters, 3820 N. 30th Street

Virtual, 9:30-10:30 a.m. To register for the meeting visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet.

“We are eager to get started on this project,” said City of Colorado Springs Public Works project manager Robin Allen. “The design of these improvements took place over a three-year period with continuous community and agency involvement in exploring alternatives, developing design concepts and evaluating environmental impacts. We know the construction phase will be impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support. We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product that better serves the millions of people each year who use it.”

The design was funded by City Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds are funding construction in the amount of $14.5 million, with the City also contributing $3.5 million to construction.

Please note, the pre-overlay work currently underway on 30th Street south of Fontanero Street is part of the City’s 2C program to replace curb and gutter, sidewalk, and pedestrian ramps ahead of paving and is not part of the 30th Street Corridor Project.

For project information visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet. The public can also call (719) 315-3102 or email 30thStImprovements@gmail.com with questions.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China's military activities

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday. The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

132
Followers
271
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy