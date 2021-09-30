Construction to begin on 30th Street Corridor Project in mid-October

Starting in mid-October, construction work for the 30th Street Corridor Project will begin near the main entrance to Garden of the Gods Park.

The exact start date, traffic impacts and detours are pending and will be shared when available. The project includes several roadway and safety improvements along a 2-mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. Construction is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.

Through the duration of the project, travelers can expect varied traffic impacts on 30th Street as construction crews work to improve multiple aspects of the roadway. It’s expected that during the first phase of construction this fall, crews will work on building a planned detention pond west of 30th Street near Chambers Way, as well as a temporary park entrance at Gateway Road. This temporary entrance will allow visitors to continue to access the park while the new park entry roundabout is built. Park access will be maintained through the duration of the project as well as access to the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

The multi-phase project will address a lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization; a lack of multi-use roadway facilities; safety and mobility at corridor intersections; and access for emergency vehicles and evacuation. Upon completion, safety and mobility will be greatly improved for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The public is invited to a project open house on Monday, Oct. 11 to learn more. In-person, 8-9 a.m., at The Navigators Headquarters, 3820 N. 30th Street Virtual, 9:30-10:30 a.m. To register for the meeting visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet.

“We are eager to get started on this project,” said City of Colorado Springs Public Works project manager Robin Allen. “The design of these improvements took place over a three-year period with continuous community and agency involvement in exploring alternatives, developing design concepts and evaluating environmental impacts. We know the construction phase will be impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support. We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product that better serves the millions of people each year who use it.”

The design was funded by City Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds are funding construction in the amount of $14.5 million, with the City also contributing $3.5 million to construction.

Please note, the pre-overlay work currently underway on 30th Street south of Fontanero Street is part of the City’s 2C program to replace curb and gutter, sidewalk, and pedestrian ramps ahead of paving and is not part of the 30th Street Corridor Project.

For project information visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet. The public can also call (719) 315-3102 or email 30thStImprovements@gmail.com with questions.