The domestic box office has returned enough at this point that it's a thing that we can, at the very least, track once again. While the numbers are still far lower in an absolute sense than they once were, and thus comparing films across years is impossible, we can still compare recent movies and judge relative success. Thus we can look at a movie like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and while we can be fairly certain the film won't be able to top the success of the first film, things are still looking good for the new movie set in Sony's Spider-Man universe.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO