Webinar: Tax incentives you might have missed

By National Restaurant Association
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m. ET, when it hosts Tri-Merit tax specialist, co-founder and partner Randy Crabtree as he explains the latest IRS guidance on the Employee Retention Tax Credit. He’ll also discuss other tax incentives that are available to taxpayers, but that often go under-used in the restaurant industry. These include Cost Segregation, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, and the 179D Commercial Building Energy-Efficiency Tax Deduction.

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

