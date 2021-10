Detroit Tigers rookie reliever Alex Lange didn't mean to do it. "Obviously, I'm not trying to hit a guy in the ninth inning and down by one run after we just put five (runs)," Lange said after Monday's 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. "That's not any way to come into a game. There's no beef. It happens. It's baseball. ... It wasn't intentional."

