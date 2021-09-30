CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Safeguard Hand Soap And Walgreens Collaborate With Americares To Bring 10 Million Handwashes To Communities In Need (Photo: Business Wire).

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Today, Walgreens and Safeguard announced an exciting new collaboration with Americares to launch the Hope is in Your Hands program, which will provide 10 million handwashes to communities and families in need. Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005723/en/

Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens Collaborate with Americares to Bring 10 Million Handwashes to Communities in Need (Photo: Business Wire).

According to the CDC, regular hand washing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others 1. With the approach of cold and flu season, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, access to hand hygiene products is more critical than ever. Walgreens and Safeguard are teaming up to donate $300,000 worth of liquid hand soap to Americares to help ensure that underserved families and communities have access to this critical product.

Americares plans to distribute the products to partner clinics and hospitals worldwide, including safety net health centers serving low-income, uninsured and under-insured families in the United States.

"Underserved communities often face barriers that make it difficult for them to access high-quality health hygiene products," said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. "This generous donation from Walgreens and Safeguard will help us provide families in need with essential hygiene items to promote healthy handwashing habits and help protect them against infectious diseases, including COVID-19."

"As the pandemic continues to impact all of us, it is disproportionately impacting marginalized communities. Safeguard is deeply committed to stepping up as a force for good with strategic partners such as Americares and Walgreens," said Freddy Bharucha, Senior Vice President, North America & Global Personal Care, Procter & Gamble. "Through the Hope is in Your Hands program, we'll continue to drive the importance of good handwashing as the first line of defense against disease, including COVID-19. Safeguard has been educating children on proper hygiene habits since 1963, and that commitment is as important today as it was then. We want to be sure families in every community have access to trusted hand hygiene essentials to keep their families healthy."

During October 2021, shoppers can visit Walgreens in-store or online to buy one liquid soap hand and receive another for 50% off. To learn more from health care professionals about the importance of handwashing, visit Safeguardna.com.

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches 90 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Americares is the world's leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Safeguard

Since it was launched in the U.S. in 1963, Safeguard has been committed to protecting families by washing away germs and bacteria, as well as educating children on proper hygiene habits. Safeguard's creative approach to teaching kids handwashing has been implemented in 15 countries reaching nearly 100 million children over the past 10 years. Outside the U.S., the brand runs a widely watched cartoon series, Commander Safeguard, which reinforces good handwashing behavior and averages three million YouTube viewers on some episodes.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005723/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
TheStreet

LumiraDx Platform And Test Strip (Photo: Business Wire)

LumiraDx Limited ("LumiraDx"), a next-generation point of care ("POC") diagnostic testing company and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("CAHC"), a special purpose acquisition company traded on Nasdaq, today announced the completion of the previously announced merger. CAHC stockholders approved the merger (the "Merger") during a special meeting held today and final voting results will be disclosed by CAHC on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). LumiraDx securityholders also voted to approve all of the proposals today required to be passed in connection with the Merger. Trading will begin on Nasdaq on September 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "LMDX" for the common shares and "LMDXW" for the warrants assumed by LumiraDx from CAHC.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Hygiene#Americares#Hand Washing#Charity#Safeguard#Walgreens Collaborate#Cdc
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Charities
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAR

Pensacola woman details experience treating COVID with ivermectin

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Despite FDA warnings, some people are still using Ivermectin -- a drug primarily used to prevent parasites in animals and humans -- to treat COVID-19. Channel 3 spoke to a Pensacola woman on Friday who took the drug. She explained her experience with it. Monya Curtis was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy