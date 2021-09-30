CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Women Apparel Market: (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women apparel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Women's apparel is a broad category of products, including formal wear to casual and ethnic clothing. In recent years, the inflating disposable incomes, along with the rising influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and fashion magazines, have escalated the demand for luxury and premium apparel across the globe. As a result, leading brands are providing exclusive high fashion clothing items in different sizes and price segments for fashion-conscious individuals. The industry is also witnessing a shift in consumer preferences toward environment-friendly apparel on account of changing lifestyles and the growing trend of sustainable fashion.The rising influence of e-commerce platforms is one of the key factors driving the global women's apparel market. As online retail stores offer convenience, faster delivery, discount coupons and easy accessibility, payments and return policies to consumers, they are rapidly gaining traction among customers. Additionally, owing to the increasing female workforce participation, leading manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new designs and styles in formal wear. They are also introducing trendy clothes with different fabrics, patterns, styles, colors and designs to keep consumers updated with the latest fashion trends.The growing concept of visual merchandising and fashion rental services is also increasing the sales of branded apparels. Apart from this, the adoption of innovative strategies, such as mass customization and personalization, and 3D knitting machines, to reduce production costs and improve quality, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. However, the industry growth is being highly influenced due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has led to disruptions in the supply chain and temporary closure of retail facilities. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global women apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Dolce & Gabbana, Forever21, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Industria de Diseno Textil S.A., Kering, L Brands Inc., LVMH, PVH Corp., Prada S.p.A. and Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global women apparel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global women apparel market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the season?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global women apparel market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Women Apparel Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Tops and Dresses6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Bottom Wear6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Innerwear and Sleepwear6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Coats, Jackets and Suits6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Ethnic Wear6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Season7.1 Summer Wear7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Winter Wear7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 All Season Wear7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Exclusive Stores8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Multi-Brand Retail Outlets8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online Stores8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Adidas AG14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Burberry Group PLC14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Dolce & Gabbana14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Forever2114.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Giorgio Armani S.p.A14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Kering14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 L Brands Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 LVMH14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 PVH Corp.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Prada S.p.A.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.)14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

