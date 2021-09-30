Five-axis modular system combines clamping and locating

Maintenance-free and torsionally stiff connecting elements for smooth stable running. For many decades engineers have turned to the flexible disc pack coupling for applications requiring maximum reliability and uptime, minimizing wear on adjacent equipment, and eliminating the need for lubrication or maintenance of the coupling itself. Before disc couplings were invented, flexible couplings nearly always included gear teeth that required periodic lubrication, or rubber and plastic parts that degraded over time and required replacement. As industrial processes became more sophisticated in the late twentieth century, the need to improve coupling balance became critical as a means of reducing vibration to protect the bearings and seals of the connected equipment – something the flexible disc coupling helped with a great deal. Over time the use of disc couplings has grown into a wide variety of applications, with numerous machine designs taking advantage of their unique characteristics. This introductory article provides a brief overview of the basic construction of industrial disc couplings and what gives them the performance and longevity so many engineers value.

