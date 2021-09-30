CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Hoffmann Appointed Chairman And CEO Of Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hoffmann has been appointed Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holding, LLC, an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator with a portfolio of brands in 10 states. Hoffmann served as CEO of Dunkin' Brands from July 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020. Prior to Dunkin' Brands - where he also served as president beginning in 2016 - Hoffmann spent twenty-two years at McDonalds, most recently as President of High Growth Markets and previously President of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Markets.

"This is one of the most exciting days in Mammoth's history," said Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder who served as chairman and chief executive officer of Mammoth prior to Hoffmann's appointment. "Dave is an extraordinary executive and is the right person to take Mammoth to a new level of operational excellence and scale. He has a keen appreciation for Mammoth's unique operator-focus, and we know he will do great things at Mammoth like he did at Dunkin' and McDonalds." Dennis will assume the new role of vice chairman going-forward and will focus on acquisitions and special projects.

"I'm honored to be assuming the role of chairman and CEO from Gary Dennis, who has done a remarkable job," said Hoffmann. "I'm excited to build on Mammoth's successful operator-focused strategy and see many opportunities to leverage the experience I've had working with franchisees and owner-operators to elevate service and build consumer loyalty."

"The car wash model is prime for disruption," said Hoffmann. "The Mammoth team has built a foundation from which we will launch an industry-leading customer service model to spur growth and deliver outstanding value for our operators"

" Dave Hoffmann is a talented leader, team-builder and entrepreneur who brings real passion to this role," said Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth's executive vice president and a board member. "The other owner-operators and I have been impressed with Dave since he joined Mammoth's board in August, and we expect to see great benefits from his deep expertise implementing operational excellence and digital transformation."

Hoffmann joined Mammoth's board of directors in August 2021 and made a significant personal investment in the company.

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 9 th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Lulu's, Ollie's, and now PureMagic, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives.

About Mammoth HoldingsHeadquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 63 conveyor car washes and is currently developing 13 under the PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Dave Hoffmann Dave Hoffmann joined Dunkin' Brands in October 2016 as President, Dunkin' U.S., overseeing all operations, marketing and development for the brand domestically. He was appointed to CEO in July 2018, where his responsibilities expanded to include Baskin-Robbins, as well as the international businesses of both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Prior to joining Dunkin' Brands, Dave spent 22 years with McDonald's Corporation, where he most recently served as President, High Growth Markets, an area that included China, South Korea, Russia and several additional European markets. From 2009 to 2015, he held various leadership roles as part of McDonald's Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA), serving as President beginning in 2012 and overseeing the operations of 8,900 restaurants across 37 countries.

About Red Dog Equity LLCRed Dog Equity LLC TM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker OrganizationThe Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-hoffmann-appointed-chairman-and-ceo-of-mammoth-holdings-301389027.html

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings

