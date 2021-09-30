CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cinemark Introduces Movie Club Platinum, Offering Superstar Benefits To The Most Dedicated Movie Lovers

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is increasing big screen benefits for its most loyal moviegoers with the introduction of Movie Club Platinum. Developed in direct response to Cinemark Movie Rewards members' biggest wishes, Movie Club Platinum is a brand-new premium tier of Cinemark's industry-leading monthly in-theatre membership program that rewards frequent visitors with star-studded savings. Movie lovers can learn more about Movie Club at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.

"We developed Movie Club Platinum the same exact way we developed our industry-leading Movie Club program - by listening to our moviegoers and giving them what they really want," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. "This premium tier of our monthly membership program rewards our highest frequency moviegoers with bigger savings and bonus tickets, making a trip to the theatre even more valuable for those who love it most. Cinemark is always striving to roll out the red carpet for our guests, and offering this amazing reward is our way of giving our most loyal members the celebrity treatment. With the outstanding film lineup coming to the big screen, there is no better time to get more out of moviegoing."

Platinum Perks for the Most Passionate Moviegoers

Movie Club Platinum exemplifies Cinemark's dedication to continually evolving the guest experience and finding new ways to reward its moviegoers. All Cinemark Movie Club members who visit a Cinemark theatre 25 times or purchase 60 tickets within a calendar year will automatically earn the coveted Platinum perks. In addition to their existing Movie Club benefits, Platinum members will also earn two bonus movie ticket credits, receive an increased concessions discount upped to 25 percent, and the ability to purchase up to five tickets at the member price per transaction, all at no extra cost. These added benefits are a tribute to the most avid movie lovers, offering them elite privileges that elevate the cinematic experience.

Film fans can reach this superstar level even faster in 2021 by visiting a Cinemark theatre eight times or purchasing 24 tickets before Dec. 31. A member's status is upgraded when they hit the threshold, and they remain platinum through the subsequent calendar year.

Inspired by Cinemark Movie Lovers

Cinemark Movie Club was the first U.S. exhibitor-based in-theatre membership program and has been a fan favorite for nearly four years. With resoundingly positive feedback, Cinemark did extensive customer research about how to make the program even more exciting for loyal moviegoers. In surveys, active Movie Club members were overwhelmingly enthusiastic about an elevated reward-based tier with added benefits for frequent moviegoing. The development of Movie Club Platinum further emphasizes Cinemark's dedication to its moviegoers and the company's pursuit of creating a frictionless moviegoing experience that takes the work out of having fun.

Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club was the first transaction-based movie subscription service. Movie Club is a component of Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark's tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. As a paid loyalty tier, Movie Club provides a significant value proposition to moviegoers. For $9.99 per month plus tax, Movie Club members earn one ticket per month, 20 percent concessions discount, one companion ticket at the member price per transaction, waived online fees and the ability to roll over unused tickets. Movie Club makes it easy to experience the joy of moviegoing with family and friends Cinemark is committed to evolving Movie Club to continue to surprise and delight moviegoers with big screen rewards.

With the exciting new films coming soon to the silver screen, Movie Club members will elevate to Platinum status in a flash. No Time to Die, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Eternals, West Side Story and more come to theatres through the remainder of the year, and 2022 will be action packed with films like Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited Avatar sequel , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mission: Impossible 7 and Jurassic World: Dominion, just to name a few.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005734/en/

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
Wesleyan Argus

Return of Film Series Brings a Diverse Array of In-Person Movie Offerings to Campus

After an 18-month break due to COVID-19, the long-running Wesleyan Film Series has made its triumphant return. With in-person gatherings once again permitted, the Film Series is bringing mostly free film screenings back to the newly-redubbed Jeanine Basinger Center for Film Studies on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings throughout the fall. The Series made its debut on Sept. 9 with the classic 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain.”
MOVIES
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cinemark executive: Jacksonville ‘a fantastic movie town’

A Cinemark Holdings Inc. senior executive says Jacksonville likes its flicks. “You guys are a fantastic movie town,” said Chanda Brashears, senior vice president of investor relations, public relations and corporate communications. “We have really loved serving the Jacksonville movie-goers. They are eager to go to the theater,” she said...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Harper's Bazaar

The Most Popular Movie the Year You Were Born

There's nothing quite like a nostalgic movie that brings you back in time. Whether you're a fan of childhood classics like The Jungle Book, timeless romances like The Titanic, or mob dramas like The Godfather, there are plenty of throwback films to go back and re-watch. Here, we take a look back at the most popular movies over the past 50+ years. Click through to see what flick was trending the year you came into the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theatre#Cinemark Holdings Inc#Cinemark Movie Rewards#Cinemark Com#Cinemark Movie Club
buchtelite.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters Offer A Safe Haven During COVID-19

“Come as you are in the family car,” can be heard when pulling into Ohio’s oldest drive-in movie theater, Lynn Drive-In Movies. Lynn Drive-In has been a staple business in Strasburg, Ohio for nearly 75 years. It is the oldest drive-in in Ohio and the second oldest in the world. During its 75 years, it has seen many crazy things happen, but nothing could compare to the 74th season when COVID-19 hit.
STRASBURG, OH
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
cititour.com

Downtown's Alamo Drafthouse to Offer Outdoor Movies

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will offer a taste of its movie programming with three free-admission outdoor screenings on the Fosun Plaza at its soon-to-open new location at 28 Liberty. The screenings will take place every Thursday night at 7pm from September 23 through October 7. The films will be projected in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Worst Park Is Getting a Huge Makeover

Club Cool and the Creations Shop opened at Disney World's Epcot on Wednesday. Construction projects are starting to materialize after two years of guest disruptions at the resort's second-oldest theme park. Epcot was the only Disney World park to not grow its attendance in 2019, the last full calendar year...
TRAVEL
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Safe House'

“Safe House” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The 2012 action thriller stars Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington as a current and former CIA agent on the run from murderous mercenaries in Cape Town, South Africa. Although the film was a box-office success, it received mixed reviews from critics at the time of its release.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
95.5 KLAQ

Movie Lovers Rejoice! Flix Brewhouse Is Finally Reopening For You

Flix Brewhouse has been closed since the pandemic first hit the area and people wondered if the movie theater would ever open its doors again. It's been over a year since Flix Brewhouse closed and every few months there would be some update as to when, if ever, they would be reopening. The company continued updating their fans on their social media pages about what their process was and when we could see movies again in the theater.
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy