Aware Recovery Care Now Offering First-of-its-Kind In-Home Withdrawal Management Services In New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care is now offering its innovative In-Home Withdrawal Management (IHWM) program to New Hampshire residents, the first program of its kind in the state. IHWM provides an individualized, flexible, one-on-one treatment option for those with substance use disorder who may need a medically supervised withdrawal program in their own home.

The program was piloted in Connecticut in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield over the last 18 months. Preliminary data shows 100 percent of participants completed the treatment, and 97 percent were admitted into the In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) program, with 88 percent remaining abstinent 90 days post-IHWM. The average length of stay in IHWM was six days.

"In-Home Withdrawal Management is a unique, one-of-a-kind service created to eliminate all barriers to detox. It allows clients who meet criteria to safely and effectively detox in the comfort of their own homes, avoiding pathogens that they may be exposed to in a facility and averting the trauma of leaving loved ones for essential treatment of the disease," said Dr. Shelley Halligan, VP Integrated Health Services for Aware Recovery Care. "We are honored to serve those suffering from this chronic disease in New Hampshire and proud to be part of Anthem's strategy to treat that population."

IHWM provides access to in-home detox, increasing the continuity of care when patients initially enter the Aware program. As patients dependent on substances such as alcohol, opiates, or benzodiazepines may require a medically supervised withdrawal, Aware has developed evidence-based protocols and training to ensure flexible treatment that is tailored to each patient's unique needs.

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution to treating substance use disorder, and that's why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield works closely with providers to build new programs that increase access to various types of treatment in the state," said Dr. Richard Lafleur, medical director for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire. "We're proud to cover Aware's new in-home withdrawal management program for our members and offer another evidence-based program to improve care for Granite Staters with substance use disorder."

Aware is committed to extending its IHWM and IHAT services to additional states so that people who want to recover can do so from their own homes, safely.

About Aware Recovery Care: Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT ™) in Indiana, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. The IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider for Anthem. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com.

