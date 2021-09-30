The painful history of IBM Cloud

For years, most productivity tools were the domain of power users and productivity whizzes, people willing to do the work to get more work done. (Or, in many cases, noodle endlessly in their to-do list app without ever actually accomplishing anything.) But over the past 18 months, those tools have become crucial to the work lives of people around the industry and the world. Colleagues can't hash things out at lunch or around a computer, and bosses can't check in on a project by walking down the hall. Everything had to be digital.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO