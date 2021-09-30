Blog: How Does A Mega Backdoor Roth Work?
A Mega backdoor Roth is a retirement savings strategy that could allow you to put up to $38,500 in a Roth 401(k), on top of your regular $19,500 annual contribution. There are many moving pieces that all need to fall into place in order for this strategy to work, so we highly recommend you consult a financial advisor before trying this method. Don’t let this scare you away though, since the benefits of a mega backdoor Roth are huge. If done correctly, it can potentially save you tens of thousands in taxes.www.mymcmedia.org
