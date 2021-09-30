CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Blog: How Does A Mega Backdoor Roth Work?

By Alvin Carlos, CFA, CFP®
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago

A Mega backdoor Roth is a retirement savings strategy that could allow you to put up to $38,500 in a Roth 401(k), on top of your regular $19,500 annual contribution. There are many moving pieces that all need to fall into place in order for this strategy to work, so we highly recommend you consult a financial advisor before trying this method. Don’t let this scare you away though, since the benefits of a mega backdoor Roth are huge. If done correctly, it can potentially save you tens of thousands in taxes.

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Blog: UGMA vs UTMA

Do you want to set some money aside for your child? There are several ways to help set your child up for a strong financial future. If a 529 college savings plan isn’t ideal because you aren’t sure if your child will go to college, then you may want to look into Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) and Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA). These are two types of custodial accounts that parents and others can use to give financial gifts to minors. They are quite similar but there are a few differences that are important to know. We will discuss both UGMA and UTMA in detail to help you make an informed decision about which account to choose to set your child up for a bright future.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Blog#Retirement Savings
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You have the power to raise your Social Security benefit. The higher your benefit, the more flexibility you'll have during retirement. These secrets could be your ticket to a more generous benefit for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you lock in, the more monthly income you'll have to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Google
The Motley Fool

Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

401(k) accounts come in traditional and Roth varieties. You can sock away a lot more each year in a 401(k) than in an IRA. Consider investing in both 401(k) and IRA accounts. Many of us, if not most, would like to retire as millionaires. It's not necessarily the pipe dream you may think it is, though, because with enough time, savings, and determination, many people can amass $1 million by retirement.
ECONOMY
CNET

What is an escrow account and how does it work?

Escrow refers to an arrangement in which a neutral third party receives, holds and pays out funds as spelled out in a contract. Though it's used in a variety of financial situations, escrow accounts are commonly used in a real estate context to help manage payments for property taxes and insurance.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

Here's how to know if you're investing enough in your brokerage account. By the time you reach the age of 60, you're likely to have your eyes on retirement. Many people aim to leave the workforce at some point during their 60s, especially since it's possible to start collecting Social Security at 62 and Medicare eligibility begins at 65.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

Many Americans can’t wait to start getting Social Security checks so they won’t have to rely on working to provide income. But if you are hoping government retirement benefits will fund a secure future, you’re likely to be disappointed. While Social Security is going to be a useful source of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
panolian.com

Tips for Retirement Planning: Part 2

Last week, I talked about some very important steps you should consider to secure a stable financial plan for life during your retirement years. This blog is a continuation of those steps. Estate planning is a step that is often overlooked when planning for retirement.. No one likes to think...
PERSONAL FINANCE
gregoryricks.com

Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

With Congress looking to rein in Roth conversions, the tax-saving option could go away. Many Americans are using a previously little-known tax method to boost their savings. Now, the government is trying to stop it. The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Try not to rely on just one income stream in retirement, as it may not provide enough money. Think about what kinds of income streams are most possible and appealing for you. Consider dividend-paying stocks or reverse mortgages, for example. Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

How Does Wirex Visa Card Work? Fees, Limits & How To Apply

With the world becoming more interconnected, there's been a continued increase in multicurrency payment options. This is perfect for those who are planning or starting a life abroad, direct shopping from other countries and cryptocurrency purchases. While the network of shared economies has widened access to consumer markets, there are still barriers that limit access. For starters, online foreign transactions are subject to the local currency, exchange rates and other fees. Luckily, multicurrency travel cards like Wirex are attempting to bridge this gap through a centralized payment platform that supports more than 150+ local currencies and cryptocurrencies.
CREDITS & LOANS
etftrends.com

Backdoor Roth IRA Contributions Under Political Scrutiny

Following the revelation that billionaire entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel stashed $5 billion in a Roth individual retirement account (IRA) through what’s called mega-backdoor contributions, the concept of stashing billions in retirement vehicles intended for ordinary investors is drawing politicians’ ire. Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee passed...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy