Green Shoots Consulting, LLC Co-Sponsors White Paper On Real-World Evidence Ecosystem

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

STUART, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper co-sponsored by Green Shoots Consulting, LLC offers a unique lens into the emerging confluence of health care subsectors transforming electronic medical records into real-world evidence and medical products and services.

The paper, co-authored by Allison Robbins, CFA of Green Shoots Consulting, LLC, David M. Rubin, PhD of Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, LLC, Junko Saber, MBA of Innopiphany, LLC, and Arash Hanifi, PhD of Merck & Co., Inc., describes the conceptual "Digital DNA" framework to empower health care stakeholders to invest in, partner with, and purchase from health tech companies that have the greatest potential for improving patient care.

"Health IT experts have long envisioned an iterative 'learning health system' in which aggregated patient data provides real-time insights that improve care delivery," said Ms. Robbins. "With the cultivation of Digital DNA, the future of big data supporting patient outcomes is within reach."

The Digital DNA framework encourages the real-world evidence ecosystem to collectively develop a) high-quality, large-volume "data," b) scaled, diverse patient and provider "networks," and c) practical software "applications" to transform real-world data into real-world evidence and medical products and more effectively engage with patients and clinicians.

Discussed life science use cases include the identification and commercialization of novel 'omics biomarkers, real-world efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals, and patient and clinician education.

The white paper can be found at medium.com.

About Green Shoots Consulting, LLC

Green Shoots Consulting, LLC, a management and strategy consulting firm, cultivates discovery-stage health care technologies to advance clinical practice, including therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and software. Clients include corporate and financial venture capital firms, government accelerators, universities, health systems, and health care technology companies.

Contact

Allison Robbins, CFAGreen Shoots Consulting, LLC press@greenshootsconsults.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-shoots-consulting-llc-co-sponsors-white-paper-on-real-world-evidence-ecosystem-301388344.html

SOURCE Green Shoots Consulting, LLC

