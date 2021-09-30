CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aistech Space and OrbAstro Announce Service Agreement for 6U Satellite Mission Monitoring Environmental Threats with Thermal Infrared Imager

Aistech Space SL (Aistech), a high-resolution thermal imaging service provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its first Guardian mission scheduled for launch in Q4 2021 onboard a SpaceX dedicated rideshare mission. The OrbAstro ORB-6 satellite platform (6U-class) will host an Aistech multi-spectral imaging payload to commence commercial services addressing markets linked to environmental sustainability.

