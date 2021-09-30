CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Hero Ball: Kayla Treanor aka 'The Conductor'

usalaxmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article appears in the September/October edition of USA Lacrosse Magazine. Join our momentum. Originally dubbed the “K-Train” during her playing career at Syracuse, where she led the Orange to three final fours, Kayla Treanor has transitioned into a life of leadership. After working her way up the coaching ranks, she became known as “The Conductor” with an uncanny ability to bring people together for a common goal.

www.usalaxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
usalaxmagazine.com

Dialed In: Your Lacrosse Fix For Friday, Oct. 1

Good morning. Here’s the latest from around the lacrosse world:. 1. USA Lacrosse announced its men’s and women’s rosters ahead of the historic Super Sixes event next month. The event hosted by World Lacrosse will take place Oct. 23-24 at USA Lacrosse headquarters and feature teams from the U.S., Canada...
SPORTS
WKRN

Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 9.23.21

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this edition of Sports Extra Daily, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis discuss the daily sports headlines. The Tennessee Titans prepare for the Colts and Derrick Henry looks to rack up more yards versus a division opponent. Plus, the Colts quarterback situation is getting worse and worse by the day, who will start on Sunday?
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily Collegian

Kayla Moran named ECAC Regional Offensive Player of the Month

DANBURY, Conn. — Penn State Altoona women’s volleyball’s setter Kayla Moran (Boalsburg, PA/State College) was recognized for her strong start to the 2021 season when she was announced as the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Division III South Region Offensive Player of the Month. Moran helped power Penn State Altoona’s offense...
ALTOONA, PA
usalaxmagazine.com

Eight All-Time Greats Join National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Eight lacrosse greats were formally inducted as the newest members of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame Saturday evening at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The fact that these inductees, officially considered the Class of 2020, had to wait an extra year to be recognized due to the pandemic-induced postponement of last year’s ceremony did little to dampen the festive mood or celebratory spirit of the evening.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Treanor
usalaxmagazine.com

The State of Ivy League Lacrosse 'A Colossal Unknown'

A mostly normal looking fall has brought the return of joy and optimism, and also curiosity, to the Ivy League, the only Division I conference that did not play games last spring. Ivy schools have their full teams back. They’ve been practicing, and they’ve played in fall ball events. “It...
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

No. 1 Recruit McCabe Millon Chooses Duke

McCabe Millon, ranked as the top recruit in the Class of 2023 by Inside Lacrosse, told IL's Ty Xanders Monday night that he will play collegiately at Duke. “For me, it was the combination of an unbelievable academic opportunity — which for me, has always been really important — along with Duke’s winning tradition under an unbelievable coaching staff there,” Millon told Xanders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

St. Thomas University to Add Women's Lacrosse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — St. Thomas University (STU) director of athletics Bill Rychel announced the addition of women’s lacrosse to the athletic roster on Tuesday, the university announced. The Bobcats women’s lacrosse team will be set to compete in the 2022-23 school year. “I am excited to provide another opportunity...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy