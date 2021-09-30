CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation - HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU

 4 days ago

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Hyzon investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Hyzon class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005752/en/

TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until October 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Lawsuit Filed Against loanDepot Helps to Drive Pile On of Class Action Filings

Recently, loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was hit with a lawsuit by a former executive that alleges fraudulent activity at the online mortgage lender. In a filing dated September 21, 2021, Tammy Richards alleged that loanDepot allowed an environment that enabled sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Additionally, Richards alleged that the company engaged in “fraud for profit schemes” and closing loans without complete documentation – allowed by founding CEO Tony Hsieh. Richards resigned from the company in March 2021 after losing her position as Chief Operating Officer and being relegated to the Chief Mortgage Officer role.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Class Action Against View, Inc. (VIEW) F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. (VIEW) securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption. Its primary product is a proprietary electrochromic glass panel that intelligently adjusts in response to the sun by tinting from clear to dark states, reducing heat and glare.
BUSINESS
marcellusdrilling.com

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against EQT for Nonpayment of Royalties

Yesterday two Pennsylvania residents filed what they hope will turn into a class action lawsuit against EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. The lawsuit claims EQT has not made required royalty payments to the two residents nor to many (hundreds? thousands?) others. The lawsuit claims, among other things, a violation of PA’s Minimum Royalty Act that guarantees payments to all rights owners of at least 12.5% of the value of the produced gas.
LAW
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder For Zymergen Inc. Investors In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) ("Zymergen") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
LAW
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Consolidated Class Action Complaint Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation And Certain Officers - RTX

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a Consolidated Class Action Complaint ("Complaint"), containing new allegations and an expanded class definition, has been filed against Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("Raytheon" or the "Company") (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies, Corp. (RTX) Report and certain of its officers. The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, and docketed under No. CV-20-00468-TUC-JCH, has a class period of February 10, 2016 through October 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and is on behalf of a class consisting of anyone who:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 23, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Longeveron Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LGVN

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 21-cv-23303, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Longeveron Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ZEV, GIK

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues it invsetigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, GIK) resulting from allegations that Lightning eMotors may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) . The investigation concerns whether Hyzon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or "the Company") (APPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
