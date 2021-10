Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, said she intended to vote "no" on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote on Capitol Hill. The bipartisan legislation includes new investments in transportation, water, power and broadband infrastructure. It also focuses on funding remedies for legacy pollution and climate change. It must be approved by the House of Representatives before it goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO