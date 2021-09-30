CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Statement by Commissioner Roisman on Proposal to Enhance Reporting of Proxy and Executive Compensation Votes

By Elad L. Roisman, U.S. Securities, Exchange Commission, on
Harvard Health
 6 days ago

Elad L. Roisman is a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The following post is based on his recent public statement. The views expressed in this post are those of Mr. Roisman and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or its staff. Thank...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
pennrecord.com

Stockholder alleges stamps.com CEO, board failed to disclose merger information in proxy statement

PHILADEPHIA — A stamps.com stockholder is alleging the company's CEO and board members failed to disclose pertinent merger information in a proxy statement. Matthew Whitfield filed a complaint Sept. 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against stamps.com Inc., Ken McBride, Mohan P. Ananda, David C. Habiger, G. Bradford Jones, Katie May and Theodore R. Samuels alleging violation of the Exchange Act and other claims.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Sec#Dodd#Office Of General Counsel#Congress
Law.com

Ex-Linklaters Partner, Biden Commerce Nominee, Reports $2.9M Compensation

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. Matthew Axelrod reported earning a $2.9 million partnership at Linklaters. Axelrod was nominated to serve as assistant secretary for export enforcement in the Commerce Department. He is a Justice Department veteran having served as counsel to top DOJ officials in...
ECONOMY
wrfalp.com

County Executive Wendel Proposes Tax Cut in 2022 Executive Budget

County Executive PJ Wendel is proposing a tax cut in his 2022 Executive Budget. Wendel presented his budget to the County Legislature Wednesday night that featured a property tax rate of $8.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This is 26 cents less than the current rate of $8.51. Expenditures in...
ECONOMY
stocktonsentinel.com

County commissioners receives proposal for employee work policy

Present for the Rooks County Commission’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, September 21st were commissioners John Ruder and Greg Balthazor. Commissioner Tim Berland was absent from the morning session. The first order of business was the weekly reports with Balthazor stating he had attended several…
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Harvard Health

Director Pay Levels Were Flat Among the 100 Largest US Companies

Dan Laddin and Matt Vnuk are partners and Whitney Cook is an associate at Compensation Advisory Partners, LLC (CAP). This post is based on their CAP memorandum. Each year CAP analyzes non-employee director compensation programs among the 100 largest US public companies. These companies are trendsetters and can provide early insights into evolving pay practices across the broader public company marketplace. This post reflects a summary of pay levels and pay practice trends based on 2021 proxy disclosures.
BUSINESS
Harvard Health

‘A huge crisis that we’ve never experienced before’

Harvard Law School Professor Howell E. Jackson J.D./M.B.A. ’82 says a failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling could harm Social Security recipients, government employees, and members of the military; undermine the dollar abroad; and could even precipitate a recession. While lawmakers narrowly averted a government shutdown by passing a temporary spending bill last week, Treasury Secretary (and former chair of the Federal Reserve Bank) Janet Yellen has said that, without congressional action to authorize more borrowing, the government will no longer be able to pay all its bills by October 18. Harvard Law Today recently spoke by Zoom with Jackson — an expert in financial regulation and federal budget policy, and author of a paper analyzing a previous standoff “The 2001 Debt Ceiling Impasse Revisited” — about what might happen if the United States defaulted on its debts for the first time in history.
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Chancery Court Decision on the “Effect of Termination” Provision

The Delaware Court of Chancery’s recent decision in Yatra Online v. Ebix (Aug. 30, 2021) serves as a reminder that, under the “Effect of Termination” provision in most merger agreements, a party’s termination of the agreement extinguishes all liability of both parties for pre-termination breaches of the agreement, except as the parties may have otherwise specifically provided in the agreement. The Ebix case illustrates that, depending on how the parties have drafted the provision, a party can be left with no remedy for the willful breaches and wrongful failure to close of the other party.
LAW
Harvard Health

Proxy Season Climate-Related Voting Trends Report

Chris Miller is Vice President and Jelmer Laks is an Associate with ISS Governance Research, Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. This post is based on their ISS memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
louisianarecord.com

Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis Announces $16,506,360 Award to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana issued the following announcement on Sept. 20. Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that the Middle District of Louisiana received $16,506,360 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to enhance crime victim services in the State and to enhance State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial assistance to Federal and State victims of crime. The funds are typically awarded by the State to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy