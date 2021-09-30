WNE President, Council on Competitiveness to Discuss Emergent Technology and the Future of Disruptive Innovation
Western New England University President Robert E. Johnson will participate in an expert panel with national business leaders that will examine the opportunities and consequences of Pushing Back the Frontiers of Technology & Defining the Future of Innovation on Thursday, October 7, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The panel will explore questions on the economic competitiveness, national security, and socio-technical implications of massive technological change and revolutionary innovation.www1.wne.edu
