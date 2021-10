NEW BERN, N.C. – A Fayetteville man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison for a cocaine distribution conspiracy dating back to 2010. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Dominique Hope, 33, was a kilogram level cocaine dealer in the Fayetteville area for almost a decade. During that time, investigators also received information indicating that Hope was involved in several shootings and robberies of other drug distributors and was not charged in these instances because the victims elected not to cooperate with law enforcement. On June 28, 2019, investigators seized cocaine, drug packaging material, and four firearms from Hope’s residence.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO