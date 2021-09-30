Grand jury fails to charge Asbury Park cop in 2019 fatal shooting
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of James Manzo, 27, of Asbury Park, N.J., who was fatally shot by Officer James R. Crawford of the Asbury Park Police Department on July 23, 2019. As required by statute, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury. According to available evidence, including video from body worn cameras and the statement of a civilian witness, Mr. Manzo attempted to stab an officer with a pair of scissors.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0