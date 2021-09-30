Grand jury fails to charge Asbury Park cop in 2019 fatal shooting

A Tulsa man was sentenced today in federal court for shooting and killing a man as he tried to flee from the defendant, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Anthony Ahaisse was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Gregory Collins. I am thankful to the team of agents, officers and federal prosecutors whose work led to Ahaisse’s conviction and sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “This malicious crime has forever changed the lives of the victim’s family. I hope today’s sentence will bring some form of closure to his friends and family as they continue in the healing process.”

