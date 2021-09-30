Eminem Served Up Mom’s Spaghetti To Lucky Customers In Detroit

Guns N' Roses' 2021 North American tour has officially ended as of Sunday, Oct. 3, and Axl Rose has a message for fans who came out to see them during the run. "A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of our crew and the venues' crews following our COVID protocol," the frontman wrote on Twitter. "These are stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation and participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted."

