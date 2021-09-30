CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem Served Up Mom’s Spaghetti To Lucky Customers In Detroit

Eminem celebrated the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant by working the drive thru at Mom's Spaghetti. Eminem announced earlier this month that he was opening a permanent location of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit. This is after the huge success of the Mom's Spaghetti pop up locations that he had done in the last couple of years. Mom's Spaghetti is a walk up style restaurant, and customers can grab Eminem merch upstairs at 'The Trailer'.

Axl Rose Has Message for Fans Following End of Guns N’ Roses Tour

Guns N' Roses' 2021 North American tour has officially ended as of Sunday, Oct. 3, and Axl Rose has a message for fans who came out to see them during the run. "A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of our crew and the venues' crews following our COVID protocol," the frontman wrote on Twitter. "These are stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation and participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted."
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Lars Ulrich Says Metallica Were Nervous to Play Live Shows Again

For many artists, 2021 marked their first time performing in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though legacy acts such as Metallica have been playing live shows for several decades, Lars Ulrich admitted that they were "definitely nervous" to play their first real concert again. The drummer described getting...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Bad Wolves Get Heavy On Second ‘Dear Monsters’ Single ‘House of Cards’

With their new album Dear Monsters set to arrive at the end of the month, Bad Wolves have unleashed the album's hard-hitting second single, "House of Cards." The track follows the music video for "Lifeline," which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year in what has since amounted to a messy split with ongoing legal proceedings.
MUSIC
An Official Marvel Twitter Account Claimed ’Blade’ Is Coming to the MCU In 2022

According to Marvel India’s official Twitter account, Blade might be arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as next year. Directed by Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq, the new Blade will star Mahershala Ali as the half-human half-vampire hybrid. On Tuesday, Marvel India shared a photo teasing the next six MCU releases for 2021 and 2022. In addition to the previously confirmed titles, they also listed Blade with a release date of October 7, 2022.
MOVIES
Banana 101.5

Eat, Drink, Repeat – Flint Restaurant Week Happening Soon

Get your Passport to Flavor soon - Flint Restaurant weeks happens Tuesday, October 12th through Saturday, October 16th. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite Flint restaurants, and discover some new ones. You can grab your free passport at any participating restaurant. After collecting six stamps, turn in your passport at the Soggy Bottom Bar. Prizes are limited to the first 300 who respond between October 12th and 22nd.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

What Is Dave Grohl Whispering in Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’?

What is Dave Grohl actually saying in the whispery vocal section of Foo Fighters' "Everlong"?. The enduring rock song's moody instrumental break — you know the one, when the music suddenly goes quiet and Grohl, muffled and practically indecipherable, recites what sounds like a string of multitracked poems — has long been mysterious for rock fans, at least in what the Foo Fighters bandleader is uttering.
MUSIC
Shaun Morgan – Louder Than Life Crowd ‘Doing God’s Work’ Booing Machine Gun Kelly

Tensions between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor escalated after Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest set, claiming he was glad not to be "a 50-year-old wearing a fucking weird mask." In the time since, Kelly has faced some backlash while playing to harder rock crowds, including receiving audible booing and visible middle fingers from audience members at the recent Louder Than Life festival. That moment earned a response from Seether's Shaun Morgan, who congratulated the audience on their action toward Kelly during the band's set that weekend.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Incubus Return to ‘Morning View’ House for 20th Anniversary Livestream

The year was 2001 and Incubus all moved into an ocean-adjacent home in Malibu to work on their Make Yourself follow-up album, which was named Morning View after the street it was located on. Now, 20 years later, well after the record became a big success for the band, Incubus will return to their onetime digs for a special livestreamed performance celebrating the album.
ROCK MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Mastodon Debut Catchy But Mournful New Song ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon's first-ever double album, Hushed & Grim, is approaching fast and the band has now debuted a music video for "Teardrinker," the second single. "Teardrinker" and the previous single, "Pushing the Tides," appear back-to-back in the middle of the record and both offer plenty of perspective, underscoring Mastodon's knack for depth and dynamism in their songwriting.
MUSIC
Sixx:A.M. Release Lyric Video for New Song ‘The First 21′

Sixx:A.M. have released a lyric video for their new song titled "The First 21," which will appear on their upcoming Hits compilation. The music video includes home video footage of the band's bassist and partial namesake Nikki Sixx. The song derives its title from Sixx's new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, which chronicles his rise from a disaffected kid born Frank Feranna Jr. to the superstar bassist for Motley Crue, who legally changed his name to Nikki Sixx. The book comes out Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

25 Famous People Born in Good Ole Flint, Michigan

Flint has supplied the world with a lot of talent over the years!. From the original Bozo the Clown to the most decorated enlisted man in United States Air Force history, Flint has produced some pretty amazing people. Sports, military, music, entertainment, and more. We all know there can be...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Saving Abel Set to Rock Flint This Friday With Original Singer Jared Weeks

Earlier this year, Saving Abel welcomed back original vocalist Jared Weeks to the band and this Friday, they will once again take the stage at The Machine Shop in Flint. Jared Weeks first made the announcement of his return on his Facebook page on July 7th with a simple caption that read, "Hey guys! It's official @Saving Abel I'm back." Fans obviously went nuts because it was something they had been wanting for a long time. Hell, we were all waiting for that to happen since he first announced his departure back in 2013.
FLINT, MI
