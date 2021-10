The De Queen Rotary Club has completed their mural in downtown De Queen. This project was funded by a Rotary District 6170 grant and sponsorship by several local businesses. The mural is intended to beautify the downtown district and provide a welcome sign to visitors coming to the local community. The mural is located at the corner of Stilwell and Third Street. The Rotary Club offered special thanks to Victoria Autrey for her design, supervision and preparation of the mural.

