There are a good handful of “snow trains” to enjoy in Michigan – all are guaranteed to be a good time for everyone in the family. The one that seems to stand above the crowd is the one that features the cars pulled by the Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive. Why? What makes this one so special? How about because it’s the one the movie was based on! Producers of the 2004 film “The Polar Express” took blueprints of the Pere Marquette 1225 and modeled their computer-generated locomotive engine specifically for that movie. The locomotive was built in 1941, weighs 440 tons (880,000 pounds!) stands 16 feet tall, and stretches 101 feet long.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO