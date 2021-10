TTI Travel grows again in these challenging times by adding 3 Travel Advisors to the TTI Travel Circle and Advisor community. John Gravel is joining TTI Travel from Montreal. He has strong ties to Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge a new venture for Guy Laliberte and he is also looking to expand his corporate and luxury leisure business. John is new to having the benefits of Virtuoso and BCD in his toolbox and we are sure that he will be successful in his endeavors here at TTI Travel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO