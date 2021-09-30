CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Braintree, MA

Large waterfront development proposed for Charlestown, where large developments are becoming the norm

universalhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Braintree developer says it will soon file plans to turn the 20.5-acre site of a former sugar refinery on the Mystic River into a large mixed-use development fronted by a large seawall that will both protect the lower parts of the area from flooding caused by rising seas and create a new linear park that will give residents access to that part of the waterfront for the first time in decades.

www.universalhub.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
Braintree, MA
Government
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Business
Somerville, MA
Business
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China's military activities

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday. The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Waterfront#Bunker Hill#Mystic River#The Flatley Co#The Schraft Center#Medford
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy