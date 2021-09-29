Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer falls to Hamilton Southeastern 1 – 0

Lebanon girls JV soccer team took on the Frankfort Hotdogs last night in their last season game. It was a tough game last night. The frankfort hotdogs kept the ball in our middle section of the field for majority of the game. They were able to get the ball slipped in behind our back line and get a goal in. However, the LHS tigers did not let that one goal shut them down. They came back playing harder and was able to move the ball up the field and multiple shots off but none of them connected. The frankfort hotdogs fouled in their own 18 box and we were given a penalty kick.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO