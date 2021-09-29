Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer falls to Hamilton Southeastern 1 – 0
The JV Gold team were back at the White River Complex. They were up against county rivals, HSE. HSE started off quickly with a goal in the first minute of the match. Sadly, that ended up being the decisive goal. However, the Millers weren’t done just yet. They had the majority of the chances for the rest of the game. Freshmen Blake Horn had multiple shots on goal and was an engine that didn’t stop in the midfield. Defender Jake Hall started plenty of attacks. Korey Klimek, Caden Rice, and Carson Mertens all just about scored multiple times.noblesvillemillers.com
