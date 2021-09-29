CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer falls to Hamilton Southeastern 1 – 0

By Admin
noblesvillemillers.com
 7 days ago

The JV Gold team were back at the White River Complex. They were up against county rivals, HSE. HSE started off quickly with a goal in the first minute of the match. Sadly, that ended up being the decisive goal. However, the Millers weren’t done just yet. They had the majority of the chances for the rest of the game. Freshmen Blake Horn had multiple shots on goal and was an engine that didn’t stop in the midfield. Defender Jake Hall started plenty of attacks. Korey Klimek, Caden Rice, and Carson Mertens all just about scored multiple times.

noblesvillemillers.com

Comments / 0

Related
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Southport 2 – 0

The JV Lady Hornets fall to the Southport Cardinals last week. The Hornets fought hard in both matches, but could not pull off the win. Join us tonight at 5:30 for our match against the Cadets. GO Hornets!
SPORTS
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Snake Eyes Pelham

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer snake eyed Pelham on Wednesday, a 1-1 tie at home. “Tommy Dore drew a PK after a strong run down the left flank and into the box,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Michael Desmond converted the penalty to tie the match in the 64th minute. The team generated some golden opportunities in overtime but ultimately couldn’t convert.”
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton Southeastern 1#Hse
lebanonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer ties Frankfort 1 – 1

Lebanon girls JV soccer team took on the Frankfort Hotdogs last night in their last season game. It was a tough game last night. The frankfort hotdogs kept the ball in our middle section of the field for majority of the game. They were able to get the ball slipped in behind our back line and get a goal in. However, the LHS tigers did not let that one goal shut them down. They came back playing harder and was able to move the ball up the field and multiple shots off but none of them connected. The frankfort hotdogs fouled in their own 18 box and we were given a penalty kick.
SOCCER
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Holland Christian 3 – 1

In a big cross-town rivalry game, Holland fell to Holland Christian at home 3-1. Holland Christian got on the board just 4 mintues into the match, but Holland countered when Levi Honderd assisted to Timo Phillips to tie the game at 1-1. After halftime, Holland Christian scored two early on, and Holland could not keep up. “Holland Christian is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “We played hard and showed a lot of heart, but we could not keep pace. We will learn from this and prepare for our end-of-season tournaments.” Holland is now 10-3-2. In Junior Varsity action, Holland JV lost to Holland Christian 5-2. The junior varsity is now 9-3-1.
SOCCER
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Wins Fourth Straight, Tops Highland 1-0

The KV boys varsity soccer team came away with a hard-fought and well earned 1-0 shutout victory over conference foe Highland on Wednesday night. Behind Ben Herz’s game-winning goal in the second half and another strong effort defensively, the Kougars were able to win their fourth straight game. On a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
RiverBender.com

Freshman Cross Country Runner Elena Rybak Is Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalp, LLC, Father McGivney Catholic High Female Athlete Of Month

GLEN CARBON - Freshman cross country runner Elena Rybak has introduced herself to the local scene in a big way, as the Father McGivney Catholic High School runner has twice broken the school's recorded for the fastest times in the school's history, most recently at the Freeburg Invitational Sept. 25, winning the race with a record time of 17:20.4, breaking the old mark by a whopping 36 seconds. It's been her efforts that have made the Griffins one of the state's contenders in Class 1A, with more Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Fights Through Downpour for Conference Victory

The varsity boys soccer team weathered a literal storm and came away with a conference win against Danville on Tuesday night bringing their conference record to 3-3. The Tigers knew that the rain was on the way and came out quickly to take an early lead within 10 minutes off of a perfectly executed short corner with Treyton Achor assisting Altin Emerllahu on an ESPN Top 10 worthy side-netting goal.
SOCCER
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Sends Ardsley to the Saw Mill

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer sent Ardsley to the Saw Mill on Sunday with a 1-0 win at home. “In the 10th minute, Jonas van Beurden served a ball to Zach Levitt up the right flank, Levitt made a strong run into the box, and drew a PK,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Michael Desmond converted the penalty to put Rye up in the first half. Jack Formon made a heroic, game-saving tackle in the final 30 seconds to prevent the Panthers from tying the score after the Garnets had come close on multiple occasions to extend the lead.”
RYE, NY
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Battles for Tough Loss at Speedway

The boys varsity soccer team traveled to 2A #8 Speedway on Thursday night for the Sparkplugs’ senior night game, falling 1-2. The game was well contested throughout with both sides having their fair share of possession and dangerous attacks. The Sparkplugs broke through first, but the Tigers equalized soon after with a goal by Riley Newman (assisted by Kendrick Welty) who made his first appearance for the Tigers since coming back from injury.
SOCCER
cortlandstandard.net

Dryden boys soccer falls to Lansing

DRYDEN – The Dryden Lions put up a better showing against the Lansing Bobcats than their last meeting, but fell again to the still-unbeaten Bobcats, 3-1, Tuesday night at Dryden High. Senior Trevor Coates provided all the offense for the Bobcats with a hat trick that pushed him up to...
DRYDEN, NY
harkeraquila.com

Junior varsity boys water polo team extends win streak with victory over Los Gatos

The junior varsity boys water polo team defeated Los Gatos 13-3 on Tuesday. The game started off slowly: Los Gatos gained an early lead, but the Eagles managed to pull ahead by halftime with a score of 2-1. During the second half, the team capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes, which provided them with more opportunities to score. They maintained a strong offense throughout the game and strengthened their defense during the second half, emerging victorious with a sizable ten-point lead in the end.
LOS GATOS, CA
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Andyson Joseph had his first career hat trick as Hamilton West got out to a five-goal lead in a 5-1 win over township rival Nottingham on Friday in Hamilton. Joseph, a senior, had his first goal with eight minutes to go before halftime to get the Hornets on the board, and he and Ethan Johnson each had added one in the first five minutes of the second half to grow the lead. Edward Santana, who also had two assists, put Hamilton West up 4-0 before Joseph had his final goal with 26 minutes to play.
SOCCER
mylittlefalls.com

Boys varsity soccer drops home opener

The Little Falls varsity soccer team lost their home opener to Waterville 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Coach Darin Lynch said, “I thought we’ve shown remarkable improvement over the last two weeks. We ended up playing a man down and they were nice enough to take a man off the field to match us. We’re also playing with some injured guys and first-year players.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
rensselaercentral.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Hebron 10 – 0

The Bombers easily defeated the Hawks 10 to 0 at home. The Bombers climbed to an 8 goal lead in first half which came from 6 different players. In a shortend second half the Bombers were able to score an additional 2 goals and Juan Valencia (Sr) earned a hat trick. Defensively, the Bombers held the Hawks to just one shot on goal and got the shut out.
SOCCER
Courier-Times

Trojan boys fall to Arabians in soccer

PENDLETON — The New Castle High School boys soccer team ventured west on Ind. 38 Monday evening to face host Pendleton Heights in a Hoosier Heritage Conference game. The host Arabians scored two goals in the first half and tacked on two more in the final 40 minutes to emerge with a 4-0 victory over the Trojans.
NEW CASTLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy