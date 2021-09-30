CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Differential abundance testing on single-cell data using k-nearest neighbor graphs

By Emma Dann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7400-7438
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent computational workflows for comparative analyses of single-cell datasets typically use discrete clusters as input when testing for differential abundance among experimental conditions. However, clusters do not always provide the appropriate resolution and cannot capture continuous trajectories. Here we present Milo, a scalable statistical framework that performs differential abundance testing by assigning cells to partially overlapping neighborhoods on a k-nearest neighbor graph. Using simulations and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data, we show that Milo can identify perturbations that are obscured by discretizing cells into clusters, that it maintains false discovery rate control across batch effects and that it outperforms alternative differential abundance testing strategies. Milo identifies the decline of a fate-biased epithelial precursor in the aging mouse thymus and identifies perturbations to multiple lineages in human cirrhotic liver. As Milo is based on a cell–cell similarity structure, it might also be applicable to single-cell data other than scRNA-seq. Milo is provided as an open-source R software package at https://github.com/MarioniLab/miloR.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

How to use Permutation Tests

A walkthrough of permutation tests and how they can be applied to time series data. Permutation tests are non-parametric tests that require very few assumptions. So, when you don’t know much about your data generating mechanism (the population), permutation tests are an effective way to determine statistical significance. A recent...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Circulating cytokines present in multiple myeloma patients inhibit the osteoblastic differentiation of adipose stem cells

Myeloma is characterized by bone lesions, which are related to both an increased osteoclast activity and a defect in the differentiation of medullary mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into osteoblasts. Outside the medullary environment, adipocyte-derived MSCs (ASCs) could represent a source of functional osteoblasts. However, we recently found a defect in the osteoblastic differentiation of ASCs from myeloma patients (MM-ASCs). We examined the effects of plasma from myeloma patients at diagnosis (MM-plasmas) and in complete remission (CR-plasmas) and from healthy donors on the osteoblastic differentiation of healthy donor-derived ASCs (HD-ASCs). Osteoblastogenesis in HD-ASCs was suppressed by MM-plasmas. Seven cytokines (ANG1, ENA-78, EGF, PDGF-AA/AB/BB, and TARC) were increased in MM-plasmas and separately inhibited the osteoblastic differentiation of HD-ASCs. Comparison of MM-ASCs and HD-ASCs by RNA sequencing showed that two master genes characterizing adipocyte differentiation, CD36 and PPARγ, were upregulated in MM-ASCs as compared to HD-ASCs. Finally, we demonstrated a significant increase in CD36 and PPARγ expression in HD-ASCs in the presence of MM-plasmas or the seven cytokines individually, similarly as in MM-ASCs. We conclude that specific cytokines in MM-plasmas, besides the well-known DKK1, inhibit the osteoblastic differentiation of MM- and HD-ASCs with a skewing towards adipocyte differentiation.
CANCER
towardsdatascience.com

Colour Image Quantization using K-means

A simple tutorial on how to reduce the number of distinct colours in an image using Python and OpenCV. Colour quantization is a process that reduces the number of colours in an image while it tries to preserve the quality and the important global information. Images are composed of pixels each of which can be associated with 16,777,216 different colours in the case of RGB colour space, which is probably the most commonly used colour space. Each colour can be represented as a 3d vector, and each vector element has an 8-bit dynamic range, which means 2⁸=256 different values (i.e. 256x256x256 =16,777,216). This kind of representation is often called RGB triplet. The key factor for successful colour quantization is the appropriate selection of the colour palette that sufficiently summarizes the information of the initial image.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Digital Data#Res#Graphs#T S Hemberg
Nature.com

Dissecting transition cells from single-cell transcriptome data through multiscale stochastic dynamics

Advances in single-cell technologies allow scrutinizing of heterogeneous cell states, however, detecting cell-state transitions from snap-shot single-cell transcriptome data remains challenging. To investigate cells with transient properties or mixed identities, we present MuTrans, a method based on multiscale reduction technique to identify the underlying stochastic dynamics that prescribes cell-fate transitions. By iteratively unifying transition dynamics across multiple scales, MuTrans constructs the cell-fate dynamical manifold that depicts progression of cell-state transitions, and distinguishes stable and transition cells. In addition, MuTrans quantifies the likelihood of all possible transition trajectories between cell states using coarse-grained transition path theory. Downstream analysis identifies distinct genes that mark the transient states or drive the transitions. The method is consistent with the well-established Langevin equation and transition rate theory. Applying MuTrans to datasets collected from five different single-cell experimental platforms, we show its capability and scalability to robustly unravel complex cell fate dynamics induced by transition cells in systems such as tumor EMT, iPSC differentiation and blood cell differentiation. Overall, our method bridges data-driven and model-based approaches on cell-fate transitions at single-cell resolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed single cells

Single-cell transcriptomic studies that require intracellular protein staining, rare cell sorting, or inactivation of infectious pathogens are severely limited. This is because current high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing methods are either incompatible with or necessitate laborious sample preprocessing for paraformaldehyde treatment, a common tissue and cell fixation and preservation technique. Here we present FD-seq (Fixed Droplet RNA sequencing), a high-throughput method for droplet-based RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed, permeabilized and sorted single cells. We show that FD-seq preserves the RNA integrity and relative gene expression levels after fixation and permeabilization. Furthermore, FD-seq can detect a higher number of genes and transcripts than methanol fixation. We first apply FD-seq to analyze a rare subpopulation of cells supporting lytic reactivation of the human tumor virus KSHV, and identify TMEM119 as a potential host factor that mediates viral reactivation. Second, we find that infection with the human betacoronavirus OC43 leads to upregulation of pro-inflammatory pathways in cells that are exposed to the virus but fail to express high levels of viral genes. FD-seq thus enables integrating phenotypic with transcriptomic information in rare cell subpopulations, and preserving and inactivating pathogenic samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detailed characterization of the transcriptome of single B cells in mantle cell lymphoma suggesting a potential use for SOX4

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a malignancy arising from naive B lymphocytes with common bone marrow (BM) involvement. Although t(11;14) is a primary event in MCL development, the highly diverse molecular etiology and causal genomic events are still being explored. We investigated the transcriptome of CD19+ BM cells from eight MCL patients at single-cell level. The transcriptomes revealed marked heterogeneity across patients, while general homogeneity and clonal continuity was observed within the patients with no clear evidence of subclonal involvement. All patients were SOX11+CCND1+CD20+. Despite monotypic surface immunoglobulin (Ig) κ or λ protein expression in MCL, 10.9% of the SOX11 + malignant cells expressed both light chain transcripts. The early lymphocyte transcription factor SOX4 was expressed in a fraction of SOX11 + cells in two patients and co-expressed with the precursor lymphoblastic marker, FAT1, in a blastoid case, suggesting a potential prognostic role. Additionally, SOX4 was found to identify non-malignant SOX11– pro-/pre-B cell populations. Altogether, the observed expression of markers such as SOX4, CD27, IgA and IgG in the SOX11+ MCL cells, may suggest that the malignant cells are not fixed in the differentiation state of naïve mature B cells, but instead the patients carry B lymphocytes of different differentiation stages.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Learning interpretable cellular and gene signature embeddings from single-cell transcriptomic data

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25534-2, published online 6 September 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, there was an error in the code within the 'Methods' subsection ‘scETM software’. The original text read:. “from scETM import scETM,. UnsupervisedTrainermodel = scETM(adata.n_. vars, adata.obs.batch_indices.nunique()) trainer = UnsupervisedTrainer(model, adata) trainer.train(save_model_ckpt =...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

Better Data Visualization with Dual Axis Graphs in Python

Using the Plotly library to analyze and showcase your data in an easy-to-read fashion. Visualizing data makes it easy for people to understand trends and make informed decisions. An important part of data visualization is picking the right chart to showcase your data. Furthermore, even specific charts like bar graphs and line graphs can be further customized to best explain the data you would like to showcase.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

A guide in lentiviral vector production for hard-to-transfect cells, using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells as a model system

Gene therapy revolves around modifying genetic makeup by inserting foreign nucleic acids into targeted cells via gene delivery methods to treat a particular disease. While the genes targeted play a key role in gene therapy, the gene delivery system used is also of utmost importance as it determines the success of gene therapy. As primary cells and stem cells are often the target cells for gene therapy in clinical trials, the delivery system would need to be robust, and viral-based entries such as lentiviral vectors work best at transporting the transgene into the cells. However, even within lentiviral vectors, several parameters can affect the functionality of the delivery system. Using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells (CCs) as a model system, this study aims to optimize lentiviral production by investigating various experimental factors such as the generation of the lentiviral system, concentration method, and type of selection marker. Our findings showed that the 2nd generation system with pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr as the packaging plasmid produced a 7.3-fold higher yield of lentiviral production compared to psPAX2. Concentrating the virus with ultracentrifuge produced a higher viral titer at greater than 5 × 105 infectious unit values/ml (IFU/ml). And lastly, the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of puromycin selection marker was 10 μg/mL and 7 μg/mL for HEK293T and CCs, demonstrating the suitability of antibiotic selection for all cell types. This encouraging data can be extrapolated and applied to other difficult-to-transfect cells, such as different types of stem cells or primary cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-species single-cell transcriptomic analysis of ocular compartment regulons

The retina is a widely profiled tissue in multiple species by single-cell RNA sequencing studies. However, integrative research of the retina across species is lacking. Here, we construct the first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine ocular compartments and study inter-species differences in the retina. In addition to that, we identify putative adult stem cells present in the iris tissue. We also create a disease map of genes involved in eye disorders across compartments of the eye. Furthermore, we probe the regulons of different cell populations, which include transcription factors and receptor-ligand interactions and reveal unique directional signalling between ocular cell types. In addition, we study conservation of regulons across vertebrates and zebrafish to identify common core factors. Here, we show perturbation of KLF7 gene expression during retinal ganglion cells differentiation and conclude that it plays a significant role in the maturation of retinal ganglion cells.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Derive Insights from Health Data Using Knowledge Graph Technologies

How knowledge graph technologies can help clinical natural language processing. This article describes how knowledge graph technologies can help with health data science, particularly on free-text electronic health records. This is based on an invited talk that I gave at the 1st International Symposium on Evidence-based Artificial Intelligence and Medicine.
HEALTH
makeuseof.com

How to Split Excel Cells Using a Delimiter

Data imported from external sources might require some cleaning up. With the help of delimiters, you can split such data into different cells to organize it better and make it more meaningful. A delimiter separates each part of data within that string. The delimiter can be any character like a...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Differential regulation of mammalian and avian ATOH1 by E2F1 and its implication for hair cell regeneration in the inner ear

The mammalian inner ear has a limited capacity to regenerate its mechanosensory hair cells. This lack of regenerative capacity underlies the high incidence of age-related hearing loss in humans. In contrast, non-mammalian vertebrates can form new hair cells when damage occurs, a mechanism that depends on re-activation of expression of the pro-hair cell transcription factor Atoh1. Here, we show that members of the E2F transcription factor family, known to play a key role in cell cycle progression, regulate the expression of Atoh1. E2F1 activates chicken Atoh1 by directly interacting with a cis-regulatory region distal to the avian Atoh1 gene. E2F does not activate mouse Atoh1 gene expression, since this regulatory element is absent in mammals. We also show that E2F1 expression changes dynamically in the chicken auditory epithelium during ototoxic damage and hair cell regeneration. Therefore, we propose a model in which the mitotic regeneration of non-mammalian hair cells is due to E2F1-mediated activation of Atoh1 expression, a mechanism which has been lost in mammals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mapping genome structures in single cells

Researchers develop single-cell SPRITE to detect higher-order 3D genome structures in single cells. In 2018, Mitchell Guttman from the California Institute of Technology and collaborators developed the split-pool recognition of interactions by tag extension (SPRITE) assay, which iterates pooling, barcoding and splitting steps to label DNA fragments with barcodes. This barcode signature encodes information on DNA interactions and higher-order spatial arrangements within the nucleus.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Infographic: Single-Cell Recordings Identify “Number Neurons”

In search of the neural pathways that allow the brain to perceive numbers of objects, neuroscientists including Andreas Nieder of the University of Tübin-gen have carried out single-cell recordings in the brains of macaques, among other animals. In a series of experiments, Nieder’s team demonstrated that certain neurons in the intraparietal sulcus (IPS) and the prefrontal cortex (PFC)—parts of the brain that have been implicated in visual attention and higher cognitive processes, respectively—respond selectively to particular quantities of objects. The findings hint at the existence of dedicated “number neurons” that extract numerical information from sensory input. Some researchers propose that these number neurons actually lie downstream of a separate number-extracting system in the visual cortex, while others dispute the idea of a dedicated number-sensing system in the brain at all. More research is needed—in humans as well as in animals—to get to the bottom of how brains perceive and process numerical quantity, or numerosity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

T-cell tests unreliable in establishing previous COVID-19

Can T-cell tests be used to determine whether people have had COVID-19? Scientists at Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet have jointly analyzed this issue under the aegis of the COMMUNITY study at Danderyd Hospital. Their study is published in PLOS ONE. "We've seen that companies sell tests for the purpose...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Joint single-cell measurements of nuclear proteins and RNA in vivo

Identifying gene-regulatory targets of nuclear proteins in tissues is a challenge. Here we describe intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes (inCITE-seq), a scalable method that measures multiplexed intranuclear protein levels and the transcriptome in parallel across thousands of nuclei, enabling joint analysis of transcription factor (TF) levels and gene expression in vivo. We apply inCITE-seq to characterize cell state-related changes upon pharmacological induction of neuronal activity in the mouse brain. Modeling gene expression as a linear combination of quantitative protein levels revealed genome-wide associations of each TF and recovered known gene targets. TF-associated genes were coexpressed as distinct modules that each reflected positive or negative TF levels, showing that our approach can disentangle relative putative contributions of TFs to gene expression and add interpretability to inferred gene networks. inCITE-seq can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy