A cross-population atlas of genetic associations for 220 human phenotypes

By Saori Sakaue ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3618-9717
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent genome-wide association studies do not yet capture sufficient diversity in populations and scope of phenotypes. To expand an atlas of genetic associations in non-European populations, we conducted 220 deep-phenotype genome-wide association studies (diseases, biomarkers and medication usage) in BioBank Japan (n = 179,000), by incorporating past medical history and text-mining of electronic medical records. Meta-analyses with the UK Biobank and FinnGen (ntotal = 628,000) identified ~5,000 new loci, which improved the resolution of the genomic map of human traits. This atlas elucidated the landscape of pleiotropy as represented by the major histocompatibility complex locus, where we conducted HLA fine-mapping. Finally, we performed statistical decomposition of matrices of phenome-wide summary statistics, and identified latent genetic components, which pinpointed responsible variants and biological mechanisms underlying current disease classifications across populations. The decomposed components enabled genetically informed subtyping of similar diseases (for example, allergic diseases). Our study suggests a potential avenue for hypothesis-free re-investigation of human diseases through genetics.

Late stage 3 chronic kidney disease is an independent risk factor for sarcopenia, but not proteinuria

Most epidemiologic studies assessing the relationship between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and sarcopenia have been performed in dialysis patients. This study aimed to evaluate the relationship between estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), proteinuria, and sarcopenia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent CKD. A total of 892 outpatients who did not show any rapid changes in renal function were enrolled in this observational cohort study. We measured the muscle mass using bioimpedance analysis and handgrip strength (HGS), and sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass. Sarcopenia was found in 28.1% of the patients and its prevalence decreased as the body mass index (BMI) increased; however, in patients with BMI ≥ 23 kg/m2, the prevalence did not increase with BMI. As eGFR decreased, the lean tissue index and HGS significantly decreased. However, the eGFR did not affect the fat tissue index. The risk of sarcopenia increased approximately 1.6 times in patients with eGFR < 45 mL/min/1.73 m2. However, proteinuria was not associated with sarcopenia. With a decrease in eGFR, the lean muscle mass and muscle strength decreased, and the prevalence of sarcopenia increased. In patients with late stage 3 CKD, further assessment of body composition and screening for sarcopenia may be needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Association between pregravid liver enzyme levels and gestational diabetes in twin pregnancies: a secondary analysis of national cohort study

Multiple pregnancies are prone to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). This study investigated the association between pregravid liver enzyme levels and the development of GDM in a twin pregnancy. Women who had the National Health Screening Examination and delivered their twin babies within one year were enrolled. Pregravid liver enzyme levels were divided into high and low level. Risks for developing GDM by high levels of liver enzymes were analyzed, in subgroups by pregravid obesity or metabolic syndrome. Among the 4348 twin pregnancies, 369 women (8.5%) developed GDM not requiring insulin treatment (GDM − IT), and 119 women (2.7%) developed GDM requiring insulin treatment(GDM + IT). High levels of pregravid GGT and ALT were related to risks of GDM + IT not only in women with obesity or metabolic syndrome (odds ratio[OR] 6.348, 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.579–15.624 and OR 6.879, 95% CI 2.232–21.204, respectively), but also in women without obesity (OR 3.05, 95% CI 1.565–5.946) or without metabolic syndrome (OR 3.338, 95% CI 1.86–5.992), compared to in women with low levels of those. However, there were no significant associations in the pregravid ALT and GGT levels and risks for development of GDM − IT, unrelated to pregravid obesity or metabolic syndrome. Therefore, this study suggests that women with high levels of pregravid GGT and ALT need to recognize their increased risk of GDM + IT, regardless of pregravid obesity or MetS, when they get pregnant twin.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Author Correction: Pancreatic Ppy-expressing γ-cells display mixed phenotypic traits and the adaptive plasticity to engage insulin production

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24788-0, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments, which omitted the grant numbers relating to the Swiss National Science Foundation and the European Research Council given for P.L.H. The original version read ‘This work was funded with grants from Swiss National Science Foundation, European Research Council, and Fondation Aclon to P.L.H’. The correct version replaces this sentence with ‘This work was funded with grants from the Swiss National Science Foundation (#310030_192496), the Fondation Aclon and the European Research Council (“Merlin”, #884449) to P.L.H’. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Advanced detection strategies for cardiotropic virus infection in a cohort study of heart failure patients

The prevalence and contribution of cardiotropic viruses to various expressions of heart failure are increasing, yet primarily underappreciated and underreported due to variable clinical syndromes, a lack of consensus diagnostic standards and insufficient clinical laboratory tools. In this study, we developed an advanced methodology for identifying viruses across a spectrum of heart failure patients. We designed a custom tissue microarray from 78 patients with conditions commonly associated with virus-related heart failure, conditions where viral contribution is typically uncertain, or conditions for which the etiological agent remains suspect but elusive. Subsequently, we employed advanced, highly sensitive in situ hybridization to probe for common cardiotropic viruses: adenovirus 2, coxsackievirus B3, cytomegalovirus, Epstein–Barr virus, hepatitis C and E, influenza B and parvovirus B19. Viral RNA was detected in 46.4% (32/69) of heart failure patients, with 50% of virus-positive samples containing more than one virus. Adenovirus 2 was the most prevalent, detected in 27.5% (19/69) of heart failure patients, while in contrast to previous reports, parvovirus B19 was detected in only 4.3% (3/69). As anticipated, viruses were detected in 77.8% (7/9) of patients with viral myocarditis and 37.5% (6/16) with dilated cardiomyopathy. Additionally, viruses were detected in 50% of patients with coronary artery disease (3/6) and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (2/4) and in 28.6% (2/7) of transplant rejection cases. We also report for the first time viral detection within a granulomatous lesion of cardiac sarcoidosis and in giant cell myocarditis, conditions for which etiological agents remain unknown. Our study has revealed a higher than anticipated prevalence of cardiotropic viruses within cardiac muscle tissue in a spectrum of heart failure conditions, including those not previously associated with a viral trigger or exacerbating role. Our work forges a path towards a deeper understanding of viruses in heart failure pathogenesis and opens possibilities for personalized patient therapeutic approaches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
What is a ‘serious’ genetic condition? The perceptions of people living with genetic conditions

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Despite no consensus on the definition of ‘seriousness’, the concept is regularly used in policy and practice contexts to categorise conditions, determine access to genetic technologies and uses of selective pregnancy termination. Whilst attempts have been made to create taxonomies of genetic condition seriousness to inform clinical and policy decision-making, these have often relied on condition appraisals made by health and genetics professionals. The views of people with genetic conditions have been largely under-represented. This study explores the concept of seriousness through the perspectives of people with a range of ‘clinically serious’ conditions (fragile X conditions, spinal muscular atrophy, cystic fibrosis, haemophilia, thalassaemia). Attitudes towards suffering, quality of life (QoL) and selective pregnancy termination were elucidated from 45 in-depth qualitative interviews and 469 postal/online surveys. The majority of participants reported good health/wellbeing, and the capacity for good QoL, despite experiencing suffering with their condition. Notably, participants with later-onset conditions held more negative views of their health and QoL, and were more likely to view their condition as an illness, than those with early-onset conditions. These participants were more likely to see their condition as part of their identity. Whilst most participants supported prenatal screening, there was little support for selective termination. Moreover, social environment emerged as a critical mediator of the experience of the condition. The complex and rich insights of people living with genetic conditions might usefully be incorporated into future genetic taxonomies of ‘seriousness’ to ensure they more accurately reflect the lived reality of those with genetic conditions.
SCIENCE
Correction: Establishing standardized immune phenotyping of metastatic melanoma by digital pathology

Correction to: Laboratory Investigation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41374-021-00653-y, published online 26 August 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The Tumor Profiler Consortium was published as Supplementary Information and was therefore not indexed by PubMed. The error has now been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Pathology and Molecular...
SCIENCE
ASXL1 mutations are associated with distinct epigenomic alterations that lead to sensitivity to venetoclax and azacytidine

The BCL2-inhibitor, Venetoclax (VEN), has shown significant anti-leukemic efficacy in combination with the DNMT-inhibitor, Azacytidine (AZA). To explore the mechanisms underlying the selective sensitivity of mutant leukemia cells to VEN and AZA, we used cell-based isogenic models containing a common leukemia-associated mutation in the epigenetic regulator ASXL1. KBM5 cells with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated correction of the ASXL1G710X mutation showed reduced leukemic growth, increased myeloid differentiation, and decreased HOXA and BCL2 gene expression in vitro compared to uncorrected KBM5 cells. Increased expression of the anti-apoptotic gene, BCL2, was also observed in bone marrow CD34+ cells from ASXL1 mutant MDS patients compared to CD34+ cells from wild-type MDS cases. ATAC-sequencing demonstrated open chromatin at the BCL2 promoter in the ASXL1 mutant KBM5 cells. BH3 profiling demonstrated increased dependence of mutant cells on BCL2. Upon treatment with VEN, mutant cells demonstrated increased growth inhibition. In addition, genome-wide methylome analysis of primary MDS samples and isogenic cell lines demonstrated increased gene-body methylation in ASXL1 mutant cells, with consequently increased sensitivity to AZA. These data mechanistically link the common leukemia-associated mutation ASXL1 to enhanced sensitivity to VEN and AZA via epigenetic upregulation of BCL2 expression and widespread alterations in DNA methylation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic analysis by targeted next-generation sequencing and novel variation identification of maple syrup urine disease in Chinese Han population

Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) is a rare autosomal recessive disorder that affects the degradation of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). Only a few cases of MSUD have been documented in Mainland China. In this report, 8 patients (4 females and 4 males) with MSUD from 8 unrelated Chinese Han families were diagnosed at the age of 6 days to 4 months. All the coding regions and exon/intron boundaries of BCKDHA, BCDKHB, DBT and DLD genes were analyzed by targeted NGS in the 8 MSUD pedigrees. Targeted NGS revealed 2 pedigrees with MSUD Ia, 5 pedigrees with Ib, 1 pedigree with MSUD II. Totally, 13 variants were detected, including 2 variants (p.Ala216Val and p.Gly281Arg) in BCKDHA gene, 10 variants (p.Gly95Ala, p.Ser171Pro, p.Phe175Leu, p.Arg183Trp, p.Lys222Thr, p.Arg285Ter, p.Arg111Ter, p.S184Pfs*46, p.Arg170Cys, p.I160Ffs*25) in BCKDHB gene, 1 variant (p.Arg431Ter) in DBT gene. In addition, 4 previously unidentified variants (p.Gly281Arg in BCKDHA gene, p.Ser171Pro, p.Gly95Ala and p.Lys222Thr in BCKDHB gene) were identified. NGS plus Sanger sequencing detection is effective and accurate for gene diagnosis. Computational structural modeling indicated that these novel variations probably affect structural stability and considered as likely pathogenic variants.
SCIENCE
Reactivation of latent tuberculosis through modulation of resuscitation promoting factors by diabetes

The evidence of an association between diabetes and latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) remains limited and inconsistent. Thus, the study aims to delineate the role of diabetes in activation of latent tuberculosis infection. Murine model of latent tuberculosis and diabetes was developed, bacillary load and gene expression of resuscitation promoting factors (rpfA-E) along with histopathological changes in the lungs and spleen were studied. Treatment for LTBI [Rifampicin (RIF) + Isoniazid (INH)] was also given to latently infected mice with or without diabetes for 4 weeks. Diabetes was found to activate latent tuberculosis as the colony forming unit (CFU) counts were observed to be > 104 in lungs and spleen. The gene expression of hspX was downregulated and that of rpfB and rpfD was observed to be upregulated in latently infected mice with diabetes compared to those without diabetes. However, no significant reduction in the CFU counts was observed after 4 weeks of treatment with RIF and INH. Diabetes helps in the progression of LTBI to active disease mainly through altered expression of resuscitation promoting factors rpfB and rpfD, which can serve as important targets to reduce the shared burden of tuberculosis and diabetes.
SCIENCE
Large-scale genetic repeat variations contribute to height and other human traits

New study finds that a type of genetic modification involving long, repeated sequences within the human genome can affect a variety of health-related traits. Over the last decade, geneticists studying how variations in DNA sequence between individuals can influence disease risk and other traits have largely focused on one type of variation: single-letter changes. Now a new study reveals how larger genetic modifications also significantly contribute to human traits.
SCIENCE
Comparative analysis of prophages carried by human and animal-associated Staphylococcus aureus strains spreading across the European regions

Staphylococcus aureus is a major human and animal pathogen although the animal-associated S. aureus can be a potential risk of human zoonoses. Acquisition of phage-related genomic islands determines the S. aureus species diversity. This study characterized and compared the genome architecture, distribution nature, and evolutionary relationship of 65 complete prophages carried by human and animal-associated S. aureus strains spreading across the European regions. The analyzed prophage genomes showed mosaic architecture with extensive variation in genome size. The phylogenetic analyses generated seven clades in which prophages of the animal-associated S. aureus scattered in all the clades. The S. aureus strains with the same SCCmec type, and clonal complex favored the harboring of similar prophage sequences and suggested that the frequency of phage-mediated horizontal gene transfer is higher between them. The presence of various virulence factors in prophages of animal-associated S. aureus suggested that these prophages could have more pathogenic potential than prophages of human-associated S. aureus. This study showed that the S. aureus phages are dispersed among the several S. aureus serotypes and around the European regions. Further, understanding the phage functional genomics is necessary for the phage-host interactions and could be used for tracing the S. aureus strains transmission.
WILDLIFE
Profiling extra cellular matrix associated proteome of human fetal nucleus pulposus in search for regenerative targets

Degeneration of the intervertebral disc is associated with a decrease in extra-cellular matrix (ECM) content due to an imbalance in anabolic and catabolic signaling. Our previous study profiled the core matrisome of fetal NP’s and identified various proteins with anabolic potential for regenerative therapies. This study aims to complement those results by exploring ECM regulators, associated proteins and secreted factors of the fetal nucleus pulposus (NP). Proteomic data of 9 fetal, 7 healthy adults (age 22–79), and 11 degenerated NP’s was analyzed. Based on the selection criteria, a total of 45 proteins were identified, of which 14 were uniquely expressed or upregulated in fetus compared to adult NP’s. Pathway analysis with these proteins revealed a significant upregulation of one pathway and two biological processes, in which 12 proteins were involved. Prolyl 4 hydroxylase (P4HA) 1 and 2, Procollagen-lysine, 2-oxoglutarate 5-dioxygenase (PLOD) 1, and Heat shock protein 47 (SERPINH1) were involved in ‘collagen biosynthesis’ pathway. In addition, PLOD 1, SERPINH1, Annexin A1 and A4, CD109 and Galectin 3 (LGALS3) were all involved in biological process of ‘tissue development’. Furthermore Annexin A1, A4 and A5, LGALS-3 and SERPINF1 were featured in ‘negative regulation of cell death’. In conclusion, additionally to core ECM proteome, this study reveals ECM regulators and ECM affiliated proteins of interest to study for regenerative therapies, and their potential should be validated in future mechanistic experiments.
SCIENCE
Diffusion-weighted MRI for predicting treatment response in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Early prediction of treatment response in nasopharyngeal carcinoma is clinically relevant for optimizing treatment strategies. This meta-analysis was performed to evaluate whether apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) from diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) can predict treatment response of patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma. A systematic search of PubMed-MEDLINE and Embase was performed to identify relevant original articles until July 22, 2021. We included studies which performed DWI for predicting locoregional treatment response in nasopharyngeal carcinoma treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy, definitive chemoradiation, or radiation therapy. Hazard ratios were meta-analytically pooled using a random-effects model for the pooled estimates of overall survival, local relapse-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival and their 95% CIs. ADC showed a pooled sensitivity of 87% (95% CI 72–94%) and specificity of 70% (95% CI 56–80%) for predicting treatment response. Significant between-study heterogeneity was observed for both pooled sensitivity (I2 = 68.5%) and specificity (I2 = 92.2%) (P < 0.01). The pooled hazard ratios of low pretreatment ADC for assessing overall survival, local relapse-free survival, and distant metastasis-free survival were 1.42 (95% CI 1.09–1.85), 2.31 (95% CI 1.42–3.74), and 1.35 (95% CI 1.05–1.74), respectively. In patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, pretreatment ADC demonstrated good predictive performance for treatment response.
CANCER
Controlling for human population stratification in rare variant association studies

Population stratification is a confounder of genetic association studies. In analyses of rare variants, corrections based on principal components (PCs) and linear mixed models (LMMs) yield conflicting conclusions. Studies evaluating these approaches generally focused on limited types of structure and large sample sizes. We investigated the properties of several correction methods through a large simulation study using real exome data, and several within- and between-continent stratification scenarios. We considered different sample sizes, with situations including as few as 50 cases, to account for the analysis of rare disorders. Large samples showed that accounting for stratification was more difficult with a continental than with a worldwide structure. When considering a sample of 50 cases, an inflation of type-I-errors was observed with PCs for small numbers of controls (≤ 100), and with LMMs for large numbers of controls (≥ 1000). We also tested a novel local permutation method (LocPerm), which maintained a correct type-I-error in all situations. Powers were equivalent for all approaches pointing out that the key issue is to properly control type-I-errors. Finally, we found that power of analyses including small numbers of cases can be increased, by adding a large panel of external controls, provided an appropriate stratification correction was used.
SCIENCE
New early phenotypic markers for cucumber green mottle mosaic virus disease in cucumbers exposed to fluctuating extreme temperatures

Studies of early stages of cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) disease have been recently focused on plant molecular responses. However, extreme diurnal environmental temperatures, characteristic of global climate changes, could affect plant susceptibility and disease phenotype progression. Our studies of CGMMV disease progression, under simulated extreme temperature waves, have revealed two new disease initiation phenotypes that developed gradually, preceding severe symptom manifestations of post-recovery CGMMV systemic infections. 'Early post-recovery stage' bright yellow islands (BYIs) with defined boundaries amid asymptomatic leaf blades were first emerging followed by 'late post-recovery stage' BYIs with diffused boundaries. A deduced CGMMV disease progression scheme, postulating BYI symptom occurrence time-windows, revealed BYIs in field grown cucumber plants exposed to extreme diurnal temperatures. Profiling ontology of cucumber differentially expressed genes in BYIs vs the associated dark-green surrounding tissues disclosed activation of jasmonic acid (JA) pathway in 'early post-recovery stage' BYIs. JA signaling was inactivated in 'late post-recovery stage' BYIs concomitant with increasing expressions of JA signaling inhibitors and downregulation of JA responsive phenylpropanoid pathway. Our results disclosed a new phenotypic description of CGMMV disease initiation, characteristic of cucumbers grown under extreme environmental temperature fluctuations. The BYI phenotypes could define a time-window for CGMMV disease management applications.
WILDLIFE
Island-hopping: Genetics reveal how humans settled remote Pacific

Easter Island's famous megaliths have relatives on islands thousands of miles to the north and west—and so did the people who created them, a study said Wednesday. Research showed that over a 250-year period separate groups of people set out from tiny islands east of Tahiti to settle Easter Island, the Marquesas and Raivavae—archipelagos that are thousands of miles apart but all home to similar ancient statues.
WILDLIFE
Expanding the known phenotype of Mullegama–Klein–Martinez syndrome in male patients

Here, we report a novel case of a male patient with a hemizygous missense variant in STAG2 (p.Tyr159His) resulting in Mullegama–Klein–Martinez syndrome (MKMS), a rare X-linked cohesinopathy. He shares distinct clinical features with a previously reported male patient carrying the STAG2 variant p.Tyr159Cys, suggesting that this phenotype is determined by the position of the mutation. Additionally, our patient exhibits symptoms not previously associated with MKMS, expanding the known clinical phenotype of this rare disease.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Genetic purging in captive endangered ungulates with extremely low effective population sizes

Inbreeding threatens the survival of small populations by producing inbreeding depression, but also exposes recessive deleterious effects in homozygosis allowing for genetic purging. Using inbreeding-purging theory, we analyze early survival in four pedigreed captive breeding programs of endangered ungulates where population growth was prioritized so that most adult females were allowed to contribute offspring according to their fitness. We find evidence that purging can substantially reduce inbreeding depression in Gazella cuvieri (with effective population size Ne = 14) and Nanger dama (Ne = 11). No purging is detected in Ammotragus lervia (Ne = 4), in agreement with the notion that drift overcomes purging under fast inbreeding, nor in G. dorcas (Ne = 39) where, due to the larger population size, purging is slower and detection is expected to require more generations. Thus, although smaller populations are always expected to show smaller fitness (as well as less adaptive potential) than larger ones due to higher homozygosis and deleterious fixation, our results show that a substantial fraction of their inbreeding load and inbreeding depression can be purged when breeding contributions are governed by natural selection. Since management strategies intended to maximize the ratio from the effective to the actual population size tend to reduce purging, the search for a compromise between these strategies and purging could be beneficial in the long term. This could be achieved either by allowing some level of random mating and some role of natural selection in determining breeding contributions, or by undertaking reintroductions into the wild at the earliest opportunity.
WILDLIFE
High frequency of an otherwise rare phenotype in a small and isolated tiger population

Edited by Stephen J O'Brien, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and approved July 9, 2021 (received for review December 9, 2020) Most endangered species exist today in small populations, many of which are isolated. Evolution in such populations is largely governed by genetic drift. Empirical evidence for drift affecting striking phenotypes based on substantial genetic data are rare. Approximately 37% of tigers (Panthera tigris) in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (in eastern India) are pseudomelanistic, characterized by wide, merged stripes. Camera trap data across the tiger range revealed the presence of pseudomelanistic tigers only in Similipal. We investigated the genetic basis for pseudomelanism and examined the role of drift in driving this phenotype's frequency. Whole-genome data and pedigree-based association analyses from captive tigers revealed that pseudomelanism cosegregates with a conserved and functionally important coding alteration in Transmembrane Aminopeptidase Q (Taqpep), a gene responsible for similar traits in other felid species. Noninvasive sampling of tigers revealed a high frequency of the Taqpep p.H454Y mutation in Similipal (12 individuals, allele frequency = 0.58) and absence from all other tiger populations (395 individuals). Population genetic analyses confirmed few (minimal number) tigers in Similipal, and its genetic isolation, with poor geneflow. Pairwise FST (0.33) at the mutation site was high but not an outlier. Similipal tigers had low diversity at 81 single nucleotide polymorphisms (mean heterozygosity = 0.28, SD = 0.27). Simulations were consistent with founding events and drift as possible drivers for the observed stark difference of allele frequency. Our results highlight the role of stochastic processes in the evolution of rare phenotypes. We highlight an unusual evolutionary trajectory in a small and isolated population of an endangered species.
WILDLIFE
Early postoperative urinary MCP-1 as a potential biomarker predicting acute rejection in living donor kidney transplantation: a prospective cohort study

We investigated the clinical relevance of urinary cytokines/chemokines reflecting intrarenal immunologic micromilieu as prognostic markers and the optimal measurement timing after living donor kidney transplantation (LDKT). This prospective cohort study included 77 LDKT patients who were followed for ≥ 5 years. Patients were divided into control (n = 42) or acute rejection (AR, n = 35) group. Early AR was defined as AR occurring within 3 months. Serum and urine cytokines/chemokines were measured serially as follows: intraoperative, 8/24/72 h, 1 week, 3 months, and 1 year after LDKT. Intrarenal total leukocytes, T cells, and B cells were analyzed with immunohistochemistry followed by tissueFAXS. Urinary MCP-1 and fractalkine were also analyzed in a validation cohort. Urinary MCP-1 after one week was higher in the AR group. Urinary MCP-1, fractalkine, TNF-α, RANTES, and IL-6 after one week were significantly higher in the early AR group. Intrarenal total leukocytes and T cells were elevated in the AR group compared with the control group. Urinary fractalkine, MCP-1, and IL-10 showed positive correlation with intrarenal leukocyte infiltration. Post-KT 1 week urinary MCP-1 showed predictive value in the validation cohort. One-week post-KT urinary MCP-1 may be used as a noninvasive diagnostic marker for predicting AR after LDKT.
HEALTH

