Multi-phenotype genome-wide association studies of the Norfolk Island isolate implicate pleiotropic loci involved in chronic kidney disease

Cover picture for the articleChronic kidney disease (CKD) is a persistent impairment of kidney function. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed multiple genetic loci associated with CKD susceptibility but the complete genetic basis is not yet clear. Since CKD shares risk factors with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, there may be pleiotropic loci at play but may go undetected when using single phenotype GWAS. Here, we used multi-phenotype GWAS in the Norfolk Island isolate (n = 380) to identify new loci associated with CKD. We performed a principal components analysis on different combinations of 29 quantitative traits to extract principal components (PCs) representative of multiple correlated phenotypes. GWAS of a PC derived from glomerular filtration rate, serum creatinine, and serum urea identified a suggestive peak (pmin = 1.67 × 10–7) that mapped to KCNIP4. Inclusion of other secondary CKD measurements with these three kidney function traits identified the KCNIP4 locus with GWAS significance (pmin = 1.59 × 10–9). Finally, we identified a group of two SNPs with increased minor allele frequencies as potential functional variants. With the use of genetic isolate and the PCA-based multi-phenotype GWAS approach, we have revealed a potential pleotropic effect locus for CKD. Further studies are required to assess functional relevance of this locus.

Streptolysin O concentration and activity is central to in vivo phenotype and disease outcome in Group A Streptococcus infection

Group A Streptoccocus (GAS) is among the most diverse of all human pathogens, responsible for a range of clinical manifestations, from mild superficial infections such as pharyngitis to serious invasive infections such as necrotising fasciitis and sepsis. The drivers of these different disease phenotypes are not known. The GAS cholesterol-dependent cytolysin, Streptolysin O (SLO), has well established cell and tissue destructive activity. We investigated the role of SLO in determining disease outcome in vivo, by using two different clinical lineages; the recently emerged hypervirulent outbreak emm type 32.2 strains, which result in sepsis, and the emm type 1.0 strains which cause septic arthritis. Using clinically relevant in vivo mouse models of sepsis and a novel septic arthritis model, we found that the amount and activity of SLO was vital in determining the course of infection. The emm type 32.2 strain produced large quantities of highly haemolytic SLO that resulted in rapid development of sepsis. By contrast, the reduced concentration and lower haemolytic activity of emm type 1.0 SLO led to translocation of bacteria from blood to joints. Importantly, sepsis associated strains that were attenuated by deletion or inhibition of SLO, then also translocated to the joint, confirming the key role of SLO in determining infection niche. Our findings demonstrate that SLO is key to in vivo phenotype and disease outcome. Careful consideration should be given to novel therapy or vaccination strategies that target SLO. Whilst neutralising SLO activity may reduce severe invasive disease, it has the potential to promote chronic inflammatory conditions such as septic arthritis.
Eating before bed and new-onset hypertension in a Japanese population: the Iki city epidemiological study of atherosclerosis and chronic kidney disease

The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between eating before bed and the development of hypertension in a general Japanese population. We conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study using annual health check-up data collected from the residents of Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. In total, 2930 participants without hypertension at baseline (mean age 57.0 years, male 42.8%) were included in the present analysis. Eating before bed was defined as eating within 2 h of bedtime. The outcome of this study was incident hypertension (blood pressure ≥140/90 mmHg or initiation of blood pressure-lowering medications). Multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated using Cox proportional hazards models. During an average follow-up of 4.5 years, 909 participants developed hypertension. The incidence (per 1000 person-years) of hypertension in the group of individuals who ate before bed was 82.8, whereas that in the group of individuals who did not eat before bed was 65.8. The association was significant even after adjusting for other risk factors, including age, sex, current smoking status, current alcohol intake, regular exercise, obesity, elevated blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia, with a hazard ratio of 1.23 (95% CI: 1.05–1.44) for the group of individuals who ate before bed compared with the group of individuals who did not eat before bed (P = 0.01 for trend). Eating before bed was correlated with a future risk of developing hypertension in the general Japanese population.
New early phenotypic markers for cucumber green mottle mosaic virus disease in cucumbers exposed to fluctuating extreme temperatures

Studies of early stages of cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) disease have been recently focused on plant molecular responses. However, extreme diurnal environmental temperatures, characteristic of global climate changes, could affect plant susceptibility and disease phenotype progression. Our studies of CGMMV disease progression, under simulated extreme temperature waves, have revealed two new disease initiation phenotypes that developed gradually, preceding severe symptom manifestations of post-recovery CGMMV systemic infections. 'Early post-recovery stage' bright yellow islands (BYIs) with defined boundaries amid asymptomatic leaf blades were first emerging followed by 'late post-recovery stage' BYIs with diffused boundaries. A deduced CGMMV disease progression scheme, postulating BYI symptom occurrence time-windows, revealed BYIs in field grown cucumber plants exposed to extreme diurnal temperatures. Profiling ontology of cucumber differentially expressed genes in BYIs vs the associated dark-green surrounding tissues disclosed activation of jasmonic acid (JA) pathway in 'early post-recovery stage' BYIs. JA signaling was inactivated in 'late post-recovery stage' BYIs concomitant with increasing expressions of JA signaling inhibitors and downregulation of JA responsive phenylpropanoid pathway. Our results disclosed a new phenotypic description of CGMMV disease initiation, characteristic of cucumbers grown under extreme environmental temperature fluctuations. The BYI phenotypes could define a time-window for CGMMV disease management applications.
Determining lineage relationships in kidney development and disease

The lineage relationships of cells provide information about the origins of component cell types during development and repair as well as the source of aberrant cells during disease. Genetic approaches to lineage tracing applied in the mouse have revealed much about how the mammalian kidney forms, including the identification of key progenitors for the nephrons and stromal compartments. Inducible Cre systems have also facilitated lineage tracing studies in the postnatal animal that illustrate the changes in cellular fate that can occur during kidney injury. With the advent of single-cell transcriptional profiling and trajectory analyses, predictions of cellular relationships across development are now being made in model systems, such as the mouse, as well as in human fetal kidney. Importantly, these approaches provide predictions of lineage relationships rather than definitive evidence. Although genetic approaches to the study of lineage have not previously been possible in a human setting, the application of CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing of pluripotent stem cells is beginning to teach us about human lineage relationships.
Phenotypic plasticity and a new small molecule are involved in a fungal-bacterial interaction

Nitrogen-fixing bacteria have been extensively studied in the context of interactions with their host plants; however, little is known about the phenotypic plasticity of these microorganisms in nonmutualistic interactions with other eukaryotes. A dual-species coculture model was developed by using the plant symbiotic bacterium Rhizobium etli and the well-studied eukaryote Saccharomyces cerevisiae as a tractable system to explore the molecular mechanisms used by R. etli in nonmutual interactions. Here, we show that the fungus promotes the growth of the bacterium and that together, these organisms form a mixed biofilm whose biomass is ~ 3 times greater and is more structured than that of either single-species biofilm. We found that these biofilm traits are dependent on a symbiotic plasmid encoding elements involved in the phenotypic plasticity of the bacterium, mitochondrial function and in the production of a yeast-secreted sophoroside. Interestingly, the promoters of 3 genes that are key in plant bacteria-interaction (nifH, fixA and nodA) were induced when R. etli coexists with yeast. These results show that investigating interactions between species that do not naturally coexist is a new approach to discover gene functions and specialized metabolites in model organisms.
Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
Exome-wide association study of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease

Levodopa is the standard long-term dopamine replacement therapy to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD) symptoms. With time, levodopa may induce debilitating dyskinesias (LID), the treatment of which represents a large clinically unmet need. However, time-to-LID onset varies between patients, reflecting a possible genetic component. We performed an hypothesis-free whole-exome sequencing (WES)-based screening of time-to-LID onset and attempted replication of previously published candidate gene studies. A WES association analysis was carried out in 134 PD patients in a meta-analytical framework. Replication was attempted in an independent study of 97 PD patients. Variants from previously reported candidate genes (OPRM1, COMT, BDNF) were also specifically examined. We significantly replicated, for the first time, an association of variant rs1799971 in the OPRM1 gene with time-to-LID onset. Furthermore, we identified two novel potentially functional variants, in the MAD2L2 (rs2233019) and MAP7 (rs35350783) genes, which were significantly associated at the discovery stage. In the replication study, the two variants showed direction-consistent effects but did not achieve the replication significance threshold. Our study provides the first WES results for time-to-LID onset, where we replicate association at OPRM1, and suggest new variants in MAD2L2 and MAP7 genes that are significant in discovery, but require larger datasets for replication. The results are being made publicly available to allow for independent external validation.
Volume rendered 3D OCTA assessment of macular ischemia in patients with type 1 diabetes and without diabetic retinopathy

The aim of this study was to measure macular perfusion in patients with type 1 diabetes and no signs of diabetic retinopathy (DR) using volume rendered three-dimensional (3D) optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA). We collected data from 35 patients with diabetes and no DR who had OCTA obtained. An additional control group of 35 eyes from 35 healthy subjects was included for comparison. OCTA volume data were processed with a previously presented algorithm in order to obtain the 3D vascular volume and 3D perfusion density. In order to weigh the contribution of different plexuses’ impairment to volume rendered vascular perfusion, OCTA en face images were binarized in order to obtain two-dimensional (2D) perfusion density metrics. Mean ± SD age was 27.2 ± 10.2 years [range 19–64 years] in the diabetic group and 31.0 ± 11.4 years [range 19–61 years] in the control group (p = 0.145). The 3D vascular volume was 0.27 ± 0.05 mm3 in the diabetic group and 0.29 ± 0.04 mm3 in the control group (p = 0.020). The 3D perfusion density was 9.3 ± 1.6% and 10.3 ± 1.6% in diabetic patients and controls, respectively (p = 0.005). Using a 2D visualization, the perfusion density was lower in diabetic patients, but only at the deep vascular complex (DVC) level (38.9 ± 3.7% in diabetes and 41.0 ± 3.1% in controls, p = 0.001), while no differences were detected at the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) level (34.4 ± 3.1% and 34.3 ± 3.8% in the diabetic and healthy subjects, respectively, p = 0.899). In conclusion, eyes without signs of DR of patients with diabetes have a reduced volume rendered macular perfusion compared to control healthy eyes.
Ferroptosis in liver disease: new insights into disease mechanisms

Characterized by excessive iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation, ferroptosis is a novel form of iron-dependent cell death, which is morphologically, genetically, and biochemically distinct from other well-known cell death. In recent years, ferroptosis has been quickly gaining attention in the field of liver diseases, as the liver is predisposed to oxidative injury and generally, excessive iron accumulation is a primary characteristic of most major liver diseases. In the current review, we first delineate three cellular defense mechanisms against ferroptosis (GPx4 in the mitochondria and cytosol, FSP1 on plasma membrane, and DHODH in mitochondria), along with four canonical modulators of ferroptosis (system Xc−, nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2, p53, and GTP cyclohydrolase-1). Next, we review recent progress of ferroptosis studies delineating molecular mechanisms underlying the pathophysiology of several common liver diseases including ischemia/reperfusion-related injury (IRI), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), hemochromatosis (HH), drug-induced liver injury (DILI), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Furthermore, we also highlight both challenges and promises that emerged from recent studies that should be addressed and pursued in future investigations before ferroptosis regulation could be adopted as an effective therapeutic target in clinical practice.
Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
Updates in grading and invasion assessment in lung adenocarcinoma

The pathologic evaluation of lung adenocarcinoma, because of greater understanding of disease progression and prognosis, has become more complex. It is clear that histologic growth patterns reflect indolent and aggressive disease, resulting in clearer morphologic groups that can be the underpinning of a grading system. In addition, the progression of adenocarcinoma from a tumor that preserves alveolar architecture to one that remodels and effaces lung structure has led to criteria that reflect invasive rather than in-situ growth. While some of these are based on tumor cell growth pattern, aspects of this remodeling from desmoplasia to artifacts of lung collapse and sectioning, can lead to difficult to interpret patterns with lower reproducibility between observers. Such scenarios are examined to provide updates on new histologic concepts and to highlight ongoing problem areas.
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
Genetic effects on longitudinal cognitive decline during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease

Cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may depend on genetic variability. In the Swedish BioFINDER study, we used polygenic scores (PGS) (for AD, intelligence, and educational attainment) to predict longitudinal cognitive change (measured by mini-mental state examination (MMSE) [primary outcome] and other cognitive tests) over a mean of 4.2 years. We included 260 β-amyloid (Aβ) negative cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals, 121 Aβ-positive CU (preclinical AD), 50 Aβ-negative mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients, and 127 Aβ-positive MCI patients (prodromal AD). Statistical significance was determined at Bonferroni corrected p value < 0.05. The PGS for intelligence (beta = 0.1, p = 2.9e−02) was protective against decline in MMSE in CU and MCI participants regardless of Aβ status. The polygenic risk score for AD (beta =  − 0.12, p = 9.4e−03) was correlated with the rate of change in MMSE and was partially mediated by Aβ-pathology (mediation effect 20%). There was no effect of education PGS on cognitive measures. Genetic variants associated with intelligence mitigate cognitive decline independent of Aβ-pathology, while effects of genetic variants associated with AD are partly mediated by Aβ-pathology.
Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
Noninvasive spinal stimulation safely enables upright posture in children with spinal cord injury

In children with spinal cord injury (SCI), scoliosis due to trunk muscle paralysis frequently requires surgical treatment. Transcutaneous spinal stimulation enables trunk stability in adults with SCI and may pose a non-invasive preventative therapeutic alternative. This non-randomized, non-blinded pilot clinical trial (NCT03975634) determined the safety and efficacy of transcutaneous spinal stimulation to enable upright sitting posture in 8 children with trunk control impairment due to acquired SCI using within-subject repeated measures study design. Primary safety and efficacy outcomes (pain, hemodynamics stability, skin irritation, trunk kinematics) and secondary outcomes (center of pressure displacement, compliance rate) were assessed within the pre-specified endpoints. One participant did not complete the study due to pain with stimulation on the first day. One episode of autonomic dysreflexia during stimulation was recorded. Following hemodynamic normalization, the participant completed the study. Overall, spinal stimulation was well-tolerated and enabled upright sitting posture in 7 out of the 8 participants.
Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
