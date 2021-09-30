CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Man sentenced to more than twelve years in prison for stalking and threatening ex-girlfriend

 6 days ago

Jesse Boatman, 42 years old of Santa Rosa, was sentenced earlier today by the Honorable Robert LaForge to serve 12 years and 4 months in state prison after pleading “no contest” in June of this year to felony charges of stalking and making criminal threats. Boatman also admitted a prior strike conviction under California three strike’s law. In addition to the prison sentence, the court issued a 10-year criminal protective order, which is the maximum duration permitted by law.

sonomacounty.ca.gov

#Stalking#Prison#Domestic Violence
