Sonoma County invests more than $6.5 million in generators to create safe havens, maintain services during emergencies
The county’s Department of General Services and District 3 Supervisor Chris Coursey marked the completion of the initiative’s first stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. The event celebrated the recently completed installation of a 100-kilowatt generator to supply the county’s largest evacuation center with electricity during power outages.sonomacounty.ca.gov
