Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County invests more than $6.5 million in generators to create safe havens, maintain services during emergencies

ca.gov
 6 days ago

The county’s Department of General Services and District 3 Supervisor Chris Coursey marked the completion of the initiative’s first stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. The event celebrated the recently completed installation of a 100-kilowatt generator to supply the county’s largest evacuation center with electricity during power outages.

sonomacounty.ca.gov

CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS

