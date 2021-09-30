CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

DeepImageJ: A user-friendly environment to run deep learning models in ImageJ

By Gómez-de-Mariscal, Estibaliz, García-López-de-Haro, Carlos, Ouyang, Wei, Donati, Laurène, Lundberg, Emma, Unser, Michael, Muñoz-Barrutia, Arrate, Sage, Daniel
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeepImageJ is a user-friendly solution that enables the generic use of pre-trained deep learning models for biomedical image analysis in ImageJ. The deepImageJ environment gives access to the largest bioimage repository of pre-trained deep learning models (BioImage Model Zoo). Hence, nonexperts can easily perform common image processing tasks in life-science research with deep learning-based tools including pixel and object classification, instance segmentation, denoising or virtual staining. DeepImageJ is compatible with existing state of the art solutions and it is equipped with utility tools for developers to include new models. Very recently, several training frameworks have adopted the deepImageJ format to deploy their work in one of the most used softwares in the field (ImageJ). Beyond its direct use, we expect deepImageJ to contribute to the broader dissemination and reuse of deep learning models in life sciences applications and bioimage informatics.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Deep learning approach towards accurate state of charge estimation for lithium-ion batteries using self-supervised transformer model

Accurate state of charge (SOC) estimation of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is crucial in prolonging cell lifespan and ensuring its safe operation for electric vehicle applications. In this article, we propose the deep learning-based transformer model trained with self-supervised learning (SSL) for end-to-end SOC estimation without the requirements of feature engineering or adaptive filtering. We demonstrate that with the SSL framework, the proposed deep learning transformer model achieves the lowest root-mean-square-error (RMSE) of 0.90% and a mean-absolute-error (MAE) of 0.44% at constant ambient temperature, and RMSE of 1.19% and a MAE of 0.7% at varying ambient temperature. With SSL, the proposed model can be trained with as few as 5 epochs using only 20% of the total training data and still achieves less than 1.9% RMSE on the test data. Finally, we also demonstrate that the learning weights during the SSL training can be transferred to a new Li-ion cell with different chemistry and still achieve on-par performance compared to the models trained from scratch on the new cell.
ENGINEERING
EurekAlert

Deep learning enhances cancer diagnostic tools

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. Yi “Edwin” Sun, a Ph.D. candidate in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and member of the Beckman Institute’s Biophotonics Imaging Laboratory headed by Stephen Boppart, explored how deep learning methods can make polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography, or PS-OCT, more cost-effective and better equipped to diagnose cancer in biological tissues.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Data Science#Nvidia Corporation#Bioimage Model Zoo#Nonexperts#Pixel#Bioimage Informatics#Tensorflow
towardsdatascience.com

Real-time Artwork Generation using Deep Learning

Adaptive Instance Normalisation(AdaIN) for Style Transfer between any arbitrary content-style image pair. In this post we will be looking into the paper “Arbitrary Style Transfer in Real-time with Adaptive Instance Normalization”(AdaIN) by Huang et. al. We are looking at this paper because it had some key advantages over the other state-of-the-art methods at the time or release.
COMPUTERS
unomaha.edu

Modeling the Imagination with Deep Neural Networks

Join the UNO Department of Philosophy for "Modeling the Imagination with Deep Neural Networks" presented by Dr. Cameron Buckner on Friday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 P.M. in ASH 306. This event will also be streamed on Zoom and is the inaugural lecture of the Brains, Minds, and Machines Lecture Series.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Nature.com

Peering into lunar permanently shadowed regions with deep learning

The lunar permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) are expected to host large quantities of water-ice, which are key for sustainable exploration of the Moon and beyond. In the near future, NASA and other entities plan to send rovers and humans to characterize water-ice within PSRs. However, there exists only limited information about the small-scale geomorphology and distribution of ice within PSRs because the orbital imagery captured to date lacks sufficient resolution and/or signal. In this paper, we develop and validate a new method of post-processing LRO NAC images of PSRs. We show that our method is able to reveal previously unseen geomorphological features such as boulders and craters down to 3 meters in size, whilst not finding evidence for surface frost or near-surface ice. Our post-processed images significantly facilitate the exploration of PSRs by reducing the uncertainty of target selection and traverse/mission planning.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Software
IEEE Spectrum

Deep Learning’s Diminishing Returns

Deep learning is now being used to translate between languages, predict how proteins fold, analyze medical scans, and play games as complex as Go, to name just a few applications of a technique that is now becoming pervasive. Success in those and other realms has brought this machine-learning technique from obscurity in the early 2000s to dominance today.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Predicting medication adherence using ensemble learning and deep learning models with large scale healthcare data

Clinical studies from WHO have demonstrated that only 50–70% of patients adhere properly to prescribed drug therapy. Such adherence failure can impact therapeutic efficacy for the patients in question and compromises data quality around the population-level efficacy of the drug for the indications targeted. In this study, we applied various ensemble learning and deep learning models to predict medication adherence among patients. Our contribution to this endeavour involves targeting the problem of adherence prediction for a particularly challenging class of patients who self-administer injectable medication at home. Our prediction pipeline, based on event history, comprises a connected sharps bin which aims to help patients better manage their condition and improve outcomes. In other words, the efficiency of interventions can be significantly improved by prioritizing the patients who are most likely to be non-adherent. The collected data comprising a rich event feature set may be exploited for the purposes of predicting the status of the next adherence state for individual patients. This paper reports on how this concept can be realized through an investigation using a wide range of ensemble learning and deep learning models on a real-world dataset collected from such a system. The dataset investigated comprises 342,174 historic injection disposal records collected over the course of more than 5 years. A comprehensive comparison of different models is given in this paper. Moreover, we demonstrate that the selected best performer, long short-term memory (LSTM), generalizes well by deploying it in a true future testing dataset. The proposed end-to-end pipeline is capable of predicting patient failure in adhering to their therapeutic regimen with 77.35 % accuracy (Specificity: 78.28 %, Sensitivity: 76.42%, Precision: 77.87%,F1 score: 0.7714, ROC AUC: 0.8390).
HEALTH
IEEE Spectrum

How Deep Learning Works

Today's boom in AI is centered around a technique called deep learning, which is powered by artificial neural networks. Here's a graphical explanation of how these neural networks are structured and trained. ARCHITECTURE. Each neuron in an artificial neural network sums its inputs and applies an activation function to determine...
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Combining Physics and Deep Learning

With the rise in compute power over the past 10 years, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of simulations. Digital twins are one such example. They are virtual replicas of a physical object or process that can be simulated in a variety of scenarios. One problem faced...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Using MLFlow to Track and Version Machine Learning Models

When we tune parameters of a machine learning model, we might need to train it for multiple times in order to pick the best model. If the number of trainings goes to too many, we might have two problems. How do we track the parameters and metrics of each model?...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

An OpenAI Model Learns to Summarize Books

To test out and scale a potential solution, the OpenAI team recently trained an artificial intelligence model to recursively summarize books. Using natural language processing through GPT-3 can get you the gist of a book of any length. Using recursive task decomposition, each long text is broken down into smaller...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Deeper Dive Videos on Deep Learning

You've seen thousands of deep learning introductory videos like "What is AI?" Another AI Video! (My personal favorite) Click the robot for a quick 3 minute video on AI. And I truly hope you've seen Brian's videos on AI for Engineers, because they are excellent:. These videos are intended for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Deep Learning workflow for computational pathology

This repository shows an example of how to use MATLAB to manipulate very large images in the context of computational pathology (CPATH). How to handle very large images such as whole slide images (WSIs) How to pre- and post-process histology images. Part 1: Handling gigapixel-sized WSIs. The first part of...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning in Simple Words

Here, I want to use simple words to explain deep learning, one of the top clichéd terms in the field of artificial intelligence. This may help you find answers to questions such as “What is deep learning?” and “Why does deep learning work?” I have tried to share my understanding of deep learning such that you can comprehend the big picture. Once you understand and recognize the big picture, many of the questions you have in the back of your mind will hopefully be resolved.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning with Tensorflow

This is the first part of a long series I hope to do on advanced Machine Learning. Tensorflow recently came out with 2.x and its integration with Keras makes it a really easy-to-use and functional language to learn. At this point, Tensorflow and PyTorch are pretty comparable, so learning either will serve you really well in participating in the Artificial Intelligence renaissance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy