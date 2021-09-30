DeepImageJ: A user-friendly environment to run deep learning models in ImageJ

Clinical studies from WHO have demonstrated that only 50–70% of patients adhere properly to prescribed drug therapy. Such adherence failure can impact therapeutic efficacy for the patients in question and compromises data quality around the population-level efficacy of the drug for the indications targeted. In this study, we applied various ensemble learning and deep learning models to predict medication adherence among patients. Our contribution to this endeavour involves targeting the problem of adherence prediction for a particularly challenging class of patients who self-administer injectable medication at home. Our prediction pipeline, based on event history, comprises a connected sharps bin which aims to help patients better manage their condition and improve outcomes. In other words, the efficiency of interventions can be significantly improved by prioritizing the patients who are most likely to be non-adherent. The collected data comprising a rich event feature set may be exploited for the purposes of predicting the status of the next adherence state for individual patients. This paper reports on how this concept can be realized through an investigation using a wide range of ensemble learning and deep learning models on a real-world dataset collected from such a system. The dataset investigated comprises 342,174 historic injection disposal records collected over the course of more than 5 years. A comprehensive comparison of different models is given in this paper. Moreover, we demonstrate that the selected best performer, long short-term memory (LSTM), generalizes well by deploying it in a true future testing dataset. The proposed end-to-end pipeline is capable of predicting patient failure in adhering to their therapeutic regimen with 77.35 % accuracy (Specificity: 78.28 %, Sensitivity: 76.42%, Precision: 77.87%,F1 score: 0.7714, ROC AUC: 0.8390).

