Six members of the Nine Trey Gangsters criminal organization have pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy charges. According to the Department of Justice, the gang planned, facilitated, and executed multiple acts of violence as part of their drug trafficking activities, which included the distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax all over the state of Georgia. “Members of Nine Trey Gangsters have plagued our streets with violence and drug trafficking for far too long,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent Chris Hacker. justice.gov.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO