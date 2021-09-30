Deputies looking for suspects who damaged Confederate soldier statue in Newnan, stole pieces of it

3 men suspected of damaging and stealing parts of downtown Newnan statue Surveillance photos of men suspected of damaging Confederate statue in Newnan. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

NEWNAN, Ga. — Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three men they believe damaged the statue of a Confederate soldier that sits at the downtown Newnan historic courthouse and then stole a piece of it.

Deputies said the incident happened late on the night of Sept. 17 and the suspects were there through the early hours of the next morning.

They said the suspect(s) climbed up onto the head of the statue in front of the building and broke off a piece of the bayonet. They were able to get photos of the men from a nearby surveillance camera.

The statue was reportedly built in 1885.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can possibly identify the people in the photos or has knowledge of the incident to please call them at 770-253-1502

