NOT TOO MUCH SEX BUT TWO WOMENS HAVE (SEX)FOR MONEY+STRONG VIOLENCE. This is a supernatural horror movie with very real violence perpetrated on undocumented female immigrants. Based on a novel, No One Gets Out Alive is at its best when it depicts the all-too-real nightmare of women who are undocumented immigrants trying to survive in contemporary America. The struggles Ambar faces in attaining an ID that will help her get a better job than the sweatshop job she currently works, of keeping the sweatshop job she has, of finding a place to live, of being almost completely alone in a strange and harsh new environment -- these scenes are among the most powerful and engaging. That helplessness comes through, and often feels more frightening than the ghostly apparitions popping up around the shabby Cleveland boardinghouse where Ambar takes up residence and backstory of archeologists gone mad.