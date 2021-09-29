CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One Gets Out Alive

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Teen, 16 years old Written byOzark2008 September 29, 2021. NOT TOO MUCH SEX BUT TWO WOMENS HAVE (SEX)FOR MONEY+STRONG VIOLENCE. This is a supernatural horror movie with very real violence perpetrated on undocumented female immigrants. Based on a novel, No One Gets Out Alive is at its best when it depicts the all-too-real nightmare of women who are undocumented immigrants trying to survive in contemporary America. The struggles Ambar faces in attaining an ID that will help her get a better job than the sweatshop job she currently works, of keeping the sweatshop job she has, of finding a place to live, of being almost completely alone in a strange and harsh new environment -- these scenes are among the most powerful and engaging. That helplessness comes through, and often feels more frightening than the ghostly apparitions popping up around the shabby Cleveland boardinghouse where Ambar takes up residence and backstory of archeologists gone mad.

Stream It Or Skip It: 'No One Gets Out Alive' on Netflix, a Generically Creepy Haunted House Flick

Every Wednesday until the ’Ween, Netflix will drop a new scary flick, and this week it’s No One Gets Out Alive, which seems to be a variation on the haunted-house template. It’s Santiago Menghini’s directorial debut, adapted from the novel of the same name by Adam Nevill, and boasts Andy Serkis as an executive producer. Will it be a Hallowinner or just a Hallowiener? Let’s find out.
TVGuide.com

No One Gets Out Alive Review: Great Netflix Horror Film Finds Terror in Poverty

If you like tense psychological horror that is strikingly relatable one minute, then a swirl of supernatural surrealism the next, then the latest Netflix Original, No One Gets Out Alive, is for you. That is assuming, of course, that you don't work for the Cleveland Tourism Board. This movie makes the Rust Belt city look like a real dump, and that's before otherworldly demons start killing people.
Polygon

Netflix’s haunted-house movie No One Gets Out Alive blows its one big shiny idea

Netflix’s haunted-house thriller No One Gets Out Alive is trying to flex undocumented immigrant fears into shocking frights, but the kickoff scene exemplifies all the ways those aims come up short. A woman speaking on the phone with her brother sits in a gloomy green living room while a storm rages outside. On the television, a news program shows undocumented immigrants being arrested by Border Patrol. Wet footsteps creep across the floor, and the power goes out. She sees a box at the end of the hall, and then is summarily attacked by a glowing-eyed ghost.
Silent Hours

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. With a bloated running time of over 2.5 hours, there's a strange pacing to this movie that makes sense when considering it was adapted from a three-part drama series. Mark Greenstreet has maintained an episodic structure for Silent Hours, but it doesn't sit particularly well in movie format. Exposition comes thick and fast, with every detail either spoken aloud or pointed out clumsily via camera shot -- the scenes in the psychologist's office are particularly jarring.
South of Heaven

South of Heaven

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. South of Heaven seems to want to be an introspective drama, but it's hard to figure out what kind of story it wants to tell. The two main male characters, Jimmy and Price, feel miscast to unintentionally hilarious effect. While Sudeikis does his best as Jimmy, it's hard to believe him as a convicted criminal. He just presents as too "safe" as a person to play someone who was incarcerated for 15 years. It's also hard to believe Colter as Price, a criminal who positions himself as a well-spoken, cultured businessman -- he seems too nice, too likeable, and again, too safe, to be believable.
Saving Sloane

Saving Sloane

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about role models in Saving Sloane. Is Sloane a good role model? What are her character strengths and weaknesses? Are any other characters positive role models?. What about the teen drinking? Is it...
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
DoYouRemember?

10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
