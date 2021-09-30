Michael Bailey-Gates’ Arresting Portraits of Themself and Their Community

It’s not easy to be two things at once. Grounded but theatrical, nostalgic but hyper-modern, the photography of Michael Bailey-Gates somehow manages just fine. Like a raised eyebrow or a smirk that gives way to a scowl, these are portraits that carry a touch of mischief in one hand and deadpan delivery in the other. Launching this month at Amsterdam’s Ravestijn Gallery, A Glint in the Kindling marks the American artist’s first solo exhibition and monograph. It’s a little surprising for those who have followed their career so far – across countless magazine commissions, campaigns for Valentino and AMI Paris, and collaborations with Eckhaus Latta and the Greer Lankton Archives. Bailey-Gates’ photographs have long seemed suited to gallery walls.