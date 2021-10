Musician, internet troll and marketing genius Lil Nas X has just released his long-anticipated debut album. The name of the album is his birth name - “Montero” - indicating that Lil Nas X is telling his personal story to the world. While he is not the first person to have a goofy meme song break him into the mainstream, he is one of the few to successfully transition into a serious and respected musical artist. Lil Nas X spends much of this album reflecting on his sudden rise to fame, and being pigeonholed. “One of Me” featuring Elton John on the piano, directly addresses the gimmicky manner in which Lil Nas X became famous, and his frustration about being neither heard nor taken seriously by fans and the music industry. It ties in excellently with the album’s overarching theme of overcoming both internal and external rejection.

