CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Statement Regarding Viral Bus Video

wcpsmd.com
 6 days ago

A viral video has been circulating that shows a bus driver associated with Washington County Schools. Please be aware this video is connected to a school system in Washington County, Tennessee - NOT Maryland. The bus driver is not one of our employees at Washington County Public Schools (WCPS). WCPS...

wcpsmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau School District Releases Additional Statement Regarding Classroom Incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau School District releasing an apology to parents over what families say was an offensive lesson during a history class at Wausau West. The district didn’t elaborate on what exactly happened but say the lesson pertained to the Native American Tribe and perpetuated stereotypes they stand against. The letter also said the lesson was intended to create a fun learning environment, but missed that mark by failing to recognize the disrespect portrayed.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Wrcbtv.com

Georgia police warn drivers of a dangerous new "game" on highways

Police are warning the public a dangerous new "game" shocking the Atlanta area. Officers have been made aware of several recent incidents of people riding on the outside of moving semi-trucks on local highways. The Atlanta Police Department explains that these acts put not only the “stow away” clinging to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Bus Driver#Wcps
Cook County Record

Palatine H.S. teacher was fired for her Facebook posts, not defamation, says school board member, BLM activist

A current Palatine School Board member and one-time Black Lives Matter activist has pushed back on claims he unfairly accused a Palatine High School teacher of racism, leading to her termination, saying she shouldn’t be allowed to sue him, because he claims it was her own Facebook posts that ultimately led the school board to fire her.
PALATINE, IL
CBS Baltimore

‘What If They Get The Shot & In 5 Years Something Goes Wrong?’ Possible Vaccine Mandates For Students Stir Up Debates In Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over COVID safety measures like masks was already a topic of debate. Now, a suggestion on mandating vaccines for children who are eligible could be stirring the pot once again. Just like any other school-required vaccine, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is calling on COVID-19 vaccines to be mandated to students, once available to those under the age of 12. This comes as 1,500 students in the county are currently in quarantine after COVID outbreaks in schools. “COVID should be added to the list of vaccines that our students are required to get to go to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Chicago

Parents Pack School Board Meeting In Horror Over Multiple Student Brawls In Hallways Of 2 Joliet High Schools

By Charlie De Mar and Marie Saavedra JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Safety concerns are mounting at two southwest suburban high schools, and it has nothing to do with COVID. What it has to do with is a series of fights in the hallways, one of which even involved a principal caught in the middle of the punches as she tried to break it up. It was enough to call a special board meeting at Joliet High School District 204 Tuesday night. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, there weren’t even enough chairs inside the school board meeting to accommodate everyone who wanted...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau School District Releases Additional Statement Regarding Classroom Incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau School District releasing an apology to parents over what families say was an offensive lesson during a history class at Wausau West. The district didn’t elaborate on what exactly happened but say the lesson pertained to the Native American Tribe and perpetuated stereotypes they stand against. The letter also said the lesson was intended to create a fun learning environment, but missed that mark by failing to recognize the disrespect portrayed.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy