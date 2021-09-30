Disney’s Aladdin Cancels Broadway Performance Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases
Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway has to cancel Wednesday night’s performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, just one day after the show reopened for the first time in 18 months. In a tweet posted by the production, they wrote, Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre.Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.” Aladdin: Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward’s ‘A Whole New World’ Cover Has Fans Going Gaga Over it (Watch Video).newsbrig.com
